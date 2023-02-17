Despite the success since his debut, Ant-Man was not the easiest character to adapt from the comics. Before heading back to the quantum realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, take a look at the start-and-stop saga it took for the minuscule hero to debut on the big screen. The first film, Ant-Man, introduced the well-meaning thief Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) trying to do right by his daughter and getting wound up with scientist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hank's daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and technology that allows Scott to shrink to the size of an ant. The movie was a hit, so Scott returned the next year in Captain America: Civil War, then two years later, the whole crew was reunited for Ant-Man and the Wasp. He was last seen playing a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame, inspiring and being a key part of the "Time Heist" (including coining that catchy name.) With a third installment hitting theaters now, Ant-Man has proven to be of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most dependable characters. But it wasn't always such an appealing idea...

Once Upon a Time, Stan Lee Was Ant-Man's Only Proponent

The earliest discussions for a movie centered around the size-changing superhero were in the 1980s, mostly spearheaded by Stan Lee. As detailed by Vox (and furthermore in the book Marvel Comics: The Untold Story by Sean Howe), Stan Lee was the sole proponent of an Ant-Man movie while the rest of Marvel remained indifferent to dismissive. Lee's efforts almost paid off when serious talks began about developing the movie in 1989, though not out of passion for the character. New World Entertainment (the company that owned Marvel at the time) got wind of Disney making "Teenie Weenies," a movie about people shrinking, and was hoping to get to the idea first. Ant-Man never got beyond that stage of development, however, and the competing film was released under a new title Honey, I Shrunk the Kids to massive box office success for Disney. Unfortunately, Ant-Man's movie prospects would remain dormant for the next decade.

Howard Stern Almost Made an Ant-Man Movie

It's hard to imagine anyone besides Paul Rudd in the titular Ant-Man role - but consider Howard Stern. When promoting the first Ant-Man film in 2015, Howard Stern told Paul Rudd about his attempts to secure the rights to make a movie based on the hero. Stern recalls taking a meeting with Marvel around the year 2000 thinking it had the potential to be "a cool franchise." Stern was a big fan of the character:

I always liked him! It reminded me of Atom from DC Comics, but his guy would go into the body and, like, do weird stuff, or he always had weird little missions, and he'd talk to ants and have antennae. It's very cool.

Whether this was Stern trying to find another movie project after Private Parts, or because superheroes were just starting to take off with the X-Men movies, Howard Stern's Ant-Man was at the very least discussed. Stern did not clarify whether he would have played either Hank Pym or Scott Lang, or if he would have simply produced the movie, and let someone else do the shrinking. Nothing came of the meeting though which was maybe for the best considering it's uncertain the technology would have been up to par to make the movie work. Had the movie taken off though, there's a chance it would have come out nestled between Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Ang Lee's Hulk.

Edgar Wright Wrote an 'Ant-Man' Pitch in the Early 2000s

Not long after Stern's meeting, Marvel made a deal with Artisan Entertainment to develop fifteen of their characters into movies, TV Shows, and more. With a decided focus on smaller characters that would be easier to finance films around, Artisan's plans included Black Panther, Deadpool, Morbius, and Ant-Man, among others. A few years later in 2003, Artisan takes a meeting with a young post-Spaced but pre-Shaun of the Dead Edgar Wright, and as he recalls:

I was in L.A. and I’d met with Artisan and at the time, they had some of Marvel’s lesser-known titles, and they asked if I was a Marvel comics fan, and I said that I always was a Marvel Comics kid, and they said, “Are you interested in any of these titles?” The one that jumped out was “Ant-Man” because I had the John Byrne “Marvel Premiere” from 1979 that David Micheline had done with Scott Lang that was kind of an origin story. I always loved the artwork, so when I saw that, it just immediately set bells going off kind of thinking going “Huh, that could be interesting. ”

He then went on to write a pitch with writing partner Joe Cornish that would blend comedy, crime, action, and high-concept effects. Wright described their take on Scott Lang as something akin to an Elmore Leornard-esque figure. Artisan, however, never sent the script to Marvel since they were wanting a more family-oriented film, according to Wright. But eventually, Wright Cornish's treatment would make it to Marvel when the middleman was cut out.

Edgar Wright's Ant-Man Movie Was Looking Promising

At Comic-Con a year later, Edgar Wright was introduced to Marvel execs Ari Arad and Kevin Feige. They have a general meeting to discuss comics and the potential of working together when Wright mentions having written the Ant-Man treatment much to the execs' surprise. The treatment included both Scott Lang and Hank Pym, but it would be..."...Scott Lang’s story, and how he comes to acquire the suit, how he crosses paths with Henry Pym, and then, in an interesting sort of Machiavellian way, teams up with him."

Two years later in 2006, Wright and Cornish are officially brought on to write the script and Wright is announced as director at the same time as Jon Favreau was announced as the director of Iron Man. The duo would be working on the script in between the productions of Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and in March 2008, Wright reveals that a first draft is finished.

Why Was 'Ant-Man' Delayed So Much?

With other characters put at the forefront of the budding MCU, Ant-Man was allowed time to develop slowly. Despite prepping Scott Pilgrim, Wright continued to work on the film with Cornish and cleared up rumors that Pixar was taking over and that Josh Holloway was taking on the role of Ant-Man. In a 2010 tweet, Stan Lee confirms an Ant-Man movie is coming, but not much more is said beyond that. Even Cornish, while promoting his directorial debut Attack the Block, mentioned a hint of Ant-Man was cut out of Thor. Beyond that, there is nothing substantial to give way as to when the movie is actually happening. As Edgar Wright recalls:

Whenever people ask about new projects, I have no new news because I’ve been working on this film solidly for two years since July 2008. So I feel embarrassed when someone says "What's happening with Ant Man?" and I say, "Well if you refer to that statement I made in 2008 it's basically the same thing." Once this is done I’m going to take a bit of a break and do more writing. It always embarrasses me because websites ask about Ant Man, and then they’ll be a thing that says 'EDGAR WRIGHT GIVES ANT MAN UPDATE,' it makes it sound like I’ve been sitting by the phone saying, ‘Want to hear some more about Ant Man?

It was not until 2012 that things became a little more concrete starting with a tease from Wright in May. The next month reports of Wright shooting test footage are revealed, confusing eager fans since Wright has announced his next film is another team-up with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost with The World's End. But everything is made clear the following month at Comic-Con. After announcing the post-Avengers slate of films, Feige welcomed Edgar Wright to the stage and showed the test footage shot the month prior, and confirmed the film will be Wright's next next project. It is later revealed while promoting The World's End in 2013, the delay came because Wright and Cornish wanted to get World's End made after producer Eric Fellner, responsible for Shaun and Hot Fuzz, was diagnosed with cancer. Once the Cornetto Trilogy was completed (and Fellner made a recovery, thankfully), Wright confirmed he will be starting Ant-Man preproduction in the next few months. Not long after, the film is announced for a July 2015 release date.

Why Did Edgar Wright Depart 'Ant-Man'?

Preproduction picks up fast and by the end of the year, despite rumors about Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paul Rudd is cast as Ant-Man. Not long after, Micheal Douglas is signed on to play Hank Pym. Over the first few months of early 2014, multiple reports of actors being talked about for roles commence including: Michael Pena, Evangeline Lilly, Patrick Wilson, and Corey Stoll. Famed cinematographer of The Matrix, Spider-Man, and Team America Bill Pope is brought on to lens the film, and the at-the-time-recent Oscar winner behind the score for Gravity, Stephen Price, is set to compose the music. The release date gets moved up two weeks and Feige promotes the film talking about how it fits in with the MCU on the whole. Wright and Cornish work with Marvel to adjust the script to fit in the MCU, but soon... the rewrites go a little too far. Marvel takes the script from the duo and it is assigned to two Marvel in-house writers to keep it a little more family-friendly and to make direct connections to other characters in the MCU. Wright read the new script and not long after, left the film fourteen months before its intended release. Looking back in 2017, Wright recalls:

The most diplomatic answer is I wanted to make a Marvel movie, but I don’t think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie. I was the writer-director on it, and then they wanted to do a draft without me, and having written all my other movies, that’s a tough thing to move forward. Suddenly becoming a director for hire on it, you’re sort of less emotionally invested, and you start to wonder why you’re there, really.

After his departure, Marvel made a statement citing the decision as amicable and, strangely, the release date will not be affected.

The Search for a New 'Ant-Man' Director

Wright's exit also marked a departure for Bill Pope and Steven Price, but the cast remained in place. The first step for Marvel becomes to find a director, and word gets out about meetings with Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball), and soon-to-be Academy Award winner Adam McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short). McKay was initially the choice to take over, but then cited scheduling difficulties and later revealed he declined because of his friendship with Wright. More rumors circulate to include Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Bros) and Micheal Dowse (Goon, Stuber), but the most serious contenders come down to Peyton Reed (Bring it On, Yes Man) and frequent Paul Rudd collaborator David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer, Role Models). Two weeks after Wright's split, Peyton Reed is signed to direct with Adam McKay contributing to the script. In a show of confidence and commitment to the film, Marvel announces this and the synopsis in the same press statement.

In a fun turn of events, McKay teams up with his former Anchorman star Paul Rudd to rewrite the script (Rudd previously had a screenwriting credit on Role Models). McKay would describe the partnership as a productive process.

I’ve always known Paul Rudd’s a really good writer from improvising with him on set, but I had no idea he was that good—he’s really great with dialogue. So the two of us holed up in hotel rooms on the east and west coast, and I think it was like six to eight weeks we just ground it out and did a giant rewrite of the script. I was really proud of what we did, I really thought we put some amazing stuff in there and built on an already strong script from Edgar Wright and sort of just enhanced some stuff.

McKay and Rudd would include a lot of Wright and Cornish's dialogue and character moments, while also adding a little more action to the film, streamlining it to make it bigger, funnier, and more cohesive. After those rewrites, a few more writers are brought in to polish up Mckay and Rudd's work, and only just now are Lilly and Stoll officially confirmed to be in the film as Janet Van Dyne and Darren Cross/Yellowjacket, respectively. The cast is assembled at the 2014 Comic Con and details are revealed including the tiniest bit of footage and the confirmation that filming would begin in August. Some cast members are then added, including Judy Greer and a returning John Slattery, and one cast member, Patrick Wilson, exits due to scheduling. At long last, on August 18th, 2014 Ant-Man begins filming in San Francisco.

Making a Movie Is Like Building an Airplane

Filmmaking has always been a difficult journey. It can take years for an idea to come together, get into the right hands, and even come close to being made. The few stories that do get past that stage then have to be filmed which becomes an even more demanding process involving hundreds of people. An often-used metaphor for the filmmaking process compares it to trying to put together an airplane while already in the air free-falling to the ground. Ant-Man was no exception with Edgar Wright once (jokingly) comparing the process to the pace of Terrance Malick. The initial idea had been in talks for over a decade, it would then still take another decade for it to come together, only to shift creative forces at the last minute. But Ant-Man was released in July 2015 and would go on to gross half a billion dollars worldwide before spawning two sequels. And if nothing else, through all the ups and downs and uncertainties, Ant-Man also gave audiences perhaps the most bizarre (and greatest) commercial for a movie of all time

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.

