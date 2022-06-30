Fans' wildest dreams are coming true with Avengers: Quantum Encounter, because the popular Ant-Man Vs. Thanos (Josh Brolin) theory is officially being addressed by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) himself in the new cruise ship experience. Fragments of the audiovisual experience are already circling on Twitter, and yes, Marvel Studios is really talking about Thanos’ butt.

As part of the new Disney Wish cruise ship, Marvel Studios offers an interactive dining experience based on their main line of films. The brand new interactive movie features Ant-Man and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) fighting against Ultron (Ross Marquand) with the help of some of their Avenger friends, including Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Miss Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Captain America (Anthony Mackie). The story happens in a timeline where Thanos’s Snap never happened, which means that Quantum Encounter is not part of the main MCU canon but is part of the Multiverse.

To our surprise, in Quantum Encounter, Scott Lang decides to talk with fans who wondered why Ant-Man didn’t quickly kill Thanos. After all, the hero could have shrunk, entered one of Thanos body cavities, and enlarged himself to explode the villain from the inside out. In the new clip, Scott Lang tries to “address the elephant in the room” before the main experiment of Quantum Encounter begins. The hero acknowledges, “there is a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and um… kill Thanos in a really creative way.” So there you have it, Marvel Studios is indeed making the Thanos’ butt fan theory part of the Multiverse. We can all sleep in peace tonight.

After repeating the awkward questions fans have been asking, Scott scolds the public by saying, “First of all, gross.” Then, Ant-Man tries to explain the minutiae of the process. In his words, “Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that, allow me to explain…” Unfortunately, Hope interrupts Scott, preventing him from getting to any family-unfriendly detail. And now, all we wish for is an uncensored version of Scott’s speech about Thanos' butt.

After debuting in the Quantum Encounter universe, Hope van Dyne and Scott Lang will show up again in the main MCU timeline when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next year. The film wrapped production last year and is now set to release on February 17, 2023. Quantumania cast will also bring back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. Newcomers include Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Kathryn Newton replacing Avengers: Endgame’s Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, and Bill Murray in an undisclosed role.

Check the Avengers: Quantum Encounter clip below.