Editor's Note: The following contains Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in ways it never has before. While we learned of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and further expanded on its dangers in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, things are fully kicking into gear with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which introduces the next big bad of the MCU: Kang the Conqueror and his many variants, all played by Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors.

When speaking to Collider’s own Steven Weintraub, producer Stephen Broussard had the opportunity to talk about the film’s end credits, which tease an infinite amount of Kangs prepared to take on the Avengers and any other number of heroes — including Loki, who encounters Victor Timely, a Kang variant in Victorian London, in one of the post-credits scenes. Of the end tags, Broussard said they came together “late in the process” of making the film, and that they developed organically as the film did:

“As we get through the movies, we find the movie as the rest of the universe takes shape. [There are] organic conversations about what's next to tease…There was never a question of other things, there was a question of, “To do it or not to do it?” Because the Victor Timely reveal, it’s really cool in the season not to give too much away. So there [were] conversations about like, “Do we lay this card down now, or do we not?” Ultimately, everyone including the Loki team was so excited about it. We decided it was worth it. And it's just one more flavor, it's so different from what you've seen earlier in the film, and speaks to the excitement of Jonathan as a performer.”

He says that the three Kangs chosen for the film were strategic in that they had “notable arcs” in comics, meaning that they would be recognizable to fans, but that the idea of having an infinite amount of Kangs speaks to “possibility” for the future of the MCU. “It seems that anything is on the table,” he says. “We've seen radically different versions of this character, where does it go next? It could go in so many places, and the unknown of that is exciting. Far be it for me to tell the kind of film for Destin [Daniel Cretton] to make, and for my colleagues to make, [it] is in good hands with that stuff. But just the notion of so much possibility being on the table is exciting.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing now in theaters.