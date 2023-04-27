Disney+ subscribers can suit up for a trip to the Quantum Realm beginning on May 17 when Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on the streaming platform. Hot on the heels of the film’s 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on May 16, this is another great option to bring the colorful and dangerous world of the Quantum Realm into your home. An exciting adventure that blends the past with the present and puts Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and the rest of their family in the line of fire of Marvel’s latest big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), if you didn’t catch this one in theaters, it’s an absolute must-see at home.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Rudd’s Scott Lang aka Ant-Man is adjusting to the life of a notable world-saving superhero following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Now, taking the opportunity to slow things down and spend more time with those closest to him, Scott’s world is flipped upside down when his daughter and budding scientist Cassie (Kathryn Newton) accidentally sucks Scott, Hope, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank (Michael Douglas) into the perilous universe known as the Quantum Realm. As they try to figure out a way back to their world, ghosts from Janet’s previous stay come back to haunt the group while the villain known as Kang the Conqueror seeks to destroy them and find his own way out.

Along with the announcement of the title’s arrival on Disney+, the marketing team also revealed a new poster that features the leading heroes in their vibrantly shiny suits. Behind them, Kang glares at all those who disrespect his authority while war can be seen breaking out at the bottom of the poster with a fleet of spaceships rushing to join the battle. Not pictured in this poster is the out-of-this-world ensemble that includes the likes of Katy O’Brian, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, and Corey Stoll.

Image via Disney

What’s Next for the MCU?

Quantumania was the official kick-off for the studio’s Phase 5 which will soon be followed by the third and final installment in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise which soars into theaters next week on May 5. As far as the film releases are concerned, Guardians will be followed by the summer release of The Marvels which will precede Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Blade, and Deadpool 3. Meanwhile, a slew of television titles will also be making landfall over the next few years with Secret Invasion, Season 2 of Loki, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again lined up on the docket.

Check out the latest artwork for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below and catch the action for yourself when it arrives on Disney+ on May 17.