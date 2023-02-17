Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here and is kicking off to a strong start as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has made $17.5 million from preview showings at the domestic box office. Currently, the film is tracking behind previous Marvel Studios releases, such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which earned $28 million from Thursday showings, and Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened with $29 million.

However, with a strong head start, the film is expected to make between $95 million to $100 million this opening weekend, which puts it slightly below early estimates, which ranged as high as $120 million. Despite the lower-than-expected opening, the film is still expected to top the last two Ant-Man installments, which opened at $57 million and $75 million, respectively. Globally, the film is expected to open with $255 million, with $35 million to $55 million coming from China alone. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the second MCU film since Avengers: Endgame to be released in the country, which will likely help boost its box office haul compared to other recent films in the franchise.

The higher opening of the newest film in the trilogy is likely due to the appearance of Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, who previously appeared during the season finale of Loki with the promise of becoming the MCU's next most significant threat. With the front-loaded nature of Marvel films, the bigger test for the film will be how well it holds out for the next few weeks. With a lack of significant competition until March, Ant-Man may hold out well at the box office depending on word-of-mouth, but only time will tell.

What's Next for MCU's Phase Five?

The release of the latest MCU film kicks off Phase Five and further expands on the Multiverse Saga, with significant changes coming soon to the franchise as it expands to new territories. The latest phase continues later this year with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will serve as the final film featuring the iconic team, in May, followed by The Marvels, uniting Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, this November. In addition to Marvel's annual theatrical releases, the franchise will also be continuing to utilize Disney+ to expand on offshoot stories with several television shows down the line this year, such as Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki. Previously, Echo and Ironheart were expected to debut this year but may be delayed to 2024 as part of a strategy to spread out content.

