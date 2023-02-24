Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

If you’re a superhero fan and you don’t know David Dastmalchian’s name, you probably should. From his appearance as Polka Dot Man in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad to his numerous appearances in the MCU, his face is everywhere when it comes to superhero stories — most recently as a part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While he portrayed Kurt, Scott Lang’s friend, alongside Michael Peña’s Luis in the first two Ant-Man films, he returns for Quantumania as a completely different character: Veb, a resident of the Quantum Realm who appears as a slime-like creature. A member of the Freedom Fighters alongside Quaz (William Jackson Harper) and Jentorra (Katy O’Brian), Veb’s voice is provided by Dastmalchian, and the oozey character has quickly proved to be a fan-favorite amongst audiences.

When asked by Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff if there are more of Veb’s faceless, amorphous kind in the Quantum Realm — since he’s such a unique, odd little thing — Dastmalchian said that he believes there’s definitely more of them out there, even if their numbers are small after the devastation caused by Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror:

“I believe that there used to be many of Veb’s kind, but they’re slow-moving and they’re not big fighters, and so the Conqueror really wiped them out. But they needed to be kept around for the production of the ooze because they’re beneficial to the military…So I don’t know where they are, but I believe in my heart that there are some others of my kind out there, and I’m hoping that I can find them. But until I do, the family and friends that I have in the community of Freedom Fighters, just like we have in our communities that we build for ourselves and the families that we make for ourselves which are our friends and the people we choose to share our lives with and trust, that’s what he’s got right now.”

While we aren’t sure if we’ll ever see any more of Veb or his kind in future Marvel films, Dastmalchian’s got quite the list of upcoming projects himself. He’s slated to appear in Hulu’s Boston Strangler film, premiering in March, as well as in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a new Dracula film from director André Øvredal.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters now.