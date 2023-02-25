Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has kick-started MCU Phase 5 with a bang. The movie takes fans and our heroes for a ride into the Quantum Realm – a microverse full of its own beings with a peculiar way of living. The Quantum universe has its own beings that are fighting the good fight against Kang the Conqueror till the Lang and Van Dyne family gets sucked into it. With the movie out, Marvel Studios has released new character posters for these rebels of the realm.

The new posters see some fan-favorite characters like Jentorra, the leader of the Freedom Fighters, along with the Broccoli Guy, Xolum and Veb. When Scott, Cassie, Janet, Hope, and Hank first reach the Quantum Realm they come across these rebels who are already fighting Kang for eons. They further become instrumental in a final fight following Cassie’s call. While providing comic relief, they also expand on the inner workings and the nature of the realm that fans, as well as the film's central family, are encountering for the first time, except Janet. The movie was our maiden introduction to Kang the conqueror, while we learned about his motivations and plans, we also get a good look at the atrocities and the havoc he wrecked, for which he was banished. Director Peyton Reed made sure the movie wasn’t just another palate cleanser but a mega event and the new characters made it all worthwhile. While the movie has all the big set pieces that we expect from a Marvel movie, it maintains the Ant-Man franchise theme of Scott and Cassie’s relationship at its core.

Reed told Collider, in a recent interview. that when they finally announced Quantumania, “it was marshaling all the forces onto that because we knew if we're gonna get to do a third one, it's gotta be something altogether different. We gotta show the audience something different.” For the director, it was about the Quantum Realm, “being able to create that whole world, worlds within worlds, and answer those questions. What the hell was Janet Van Dyne doing down there for 30 years? And also, to kick off Phase 5, to introduce Kang the Conqueror with Jonathan [Majors].”

Who Stars in 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania'?

The movie casts Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lily as Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Daye, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Katy M. O'Brian as Jentorra, James Cutler as Xolum, David Dastmalchian returning to voice Veb, and Corey Stoll as Darren Cross/M.O.D.O.K. among many others. The movie introduces Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now. You can check out the new posters below:

