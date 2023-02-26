Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is eyeing the worst second-weekend drop for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, although as current estimates stand, the drop won’t tip over the worrisome 70% mark. The third installment in the Ant-Man series and the 31st film overall in the MCU, Ant-Man 3 is expected to generate $32 million in its second weekend, marking a 69.7% decline from its opening weekend. The film grossed $105 million in its traditional three-day debut, and $120 million across the four-day extended President’s Day weekend.

Ant-Man 3 retained the top spot on the weekend chart despite a surprise over-performance by the week’s big new release, the action-comedy Cocaine Bear. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich, the film is riding a wave of positive buzz on its way to a strong $23 million opening weekend. Cocaine Bear was originally supposed to gross between $15 million and $17 million in its first three days.

This marks a comeback for Banks after her failed franchise-starter Charlie’s Angels, and yet another feather in the cap for Universal, which has had a string of similar original hits. Cocaine Bear also bears the winning stamp of producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who’ve previously lent their credibility to the fabulous Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. the Machines — beyond their work as directors, of course. The film added another $5.3 million from 50 overseas markets, for a global debut of $28 million.

Ant-Man 3, on the other hand, has passed $363 million globally and $167 million domestically. The moderately reviewed superhero threequel now holds the unfortunate distinction of having delivered the worst second-weekend drop for any movie that opened with more than $100 million domestically. Previously, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice sat atop this list, with a 69.1% second weekend drop. In MCU terms, this is worse than the 67.7% second-weekend drop that Thor: Love and Thunder registered last year. The Ant-Man movies typically don’t perform at par with some of the bigger MCU titles, but Marvel had hoped that Ant-Man 3’s status as the first film of Phase Five would inject some extra interest. By comparison, the first Ant-Man ended its global run with $519 million in 2015, and Ant-Man and the Wasp made $622 million worldwide in 2018.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s faith-based film Jesus Revolution exceeded expectations for a third-place finish with an estimated $15.5 million. The film was originally projected to make around $7 million heading into the weekend. Avatar: The Way of Water is looking to take the fourth spot with an estimated $4.8 million in its 11th weekend. This takes its running domestic total to a phenomenal $663 million, putting it within days of overtaking another James Cameron blockbuster, Titanic ($673 million). The fifth spot was claimed by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which has been quietly purring along at the box office for nearly as long as The Way of Water. The animated sequel is expected to have grossed $4 million in its 10th weekend, taking its running domestic total to $173 million, and more than $430 million worldwide.

Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut, Creed III, is expected to punch its way through the competition to take the top spot at the box office next week.