Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel’s 31st superhero spectacular, is on track to gross $225 million in its global box office debut. This is $30 million under the most recent projections earlier this week. The film debuted with $46 million on its first day domestically, and grossed a further $52 million from overseas territories, for a worldwide haul of $98.6 million by Friday.

Starring Paul Rudd as the (occasionally) pint-sized superhero who goes from being a small-time criminal to an important member of the Avengers, Quantumania is the third outing of the Ant-Man series. These movies tend to draw smaller audiences than their bigger counterparts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although each Ant-Man film has delivered a bigger box office opening than the last. The first Ant-Man movie grossed $57 million in its domestic opening weekend back in 2015, while Ant-Man and the Wasp made $76 million in its first three days in 2018. Ant-Man 3 is expected to hit $100 million across the traditional three-day weekend domestically, and at least $115 million across the four-day extended President’s Day weekend.

Globally, the film is performing as expected in Europe and Latin America, although Asia is delivering softer grosses than anticipated. The film is currently playing in 51 international territories, and is pacing 30% ahead of the first Ant-Man, which finished with $519 million globally, and 24% behind Ant-Man and the Wasp, which grossed $622 million globally. Minus China, Ant-Man 3 is 63% ahead of the first film, and 4% ahead of Ant-Man 2.

The film received a rare day-and-date release in China, where it has grossed around $14 million so far, including Saturday figures which aren’t included in the above numbers. Imports have almost disappeared entirely from the Middle Kingdom’s release slate in the post-pandemic era, which is a major change from just a few years ago, when Hollywood studios were seemingly coming up with new strategies every week to target the Chinese market. China is Ant-Man 3's top international territory, followed by the U.K. ($4.5 million), Mexico ($3.8 million), Korea ($3.2 million), France ($2.6 million), Australia ($2.4 million), Indonesia ($2.2 million), Germany ($2.2 million), Brazil ($1.9 million) and Italy ($1.5 million).

Ant-Man 3 has the added burden of launching Phase Five of the MCU, and properly introducing Jonathan Majors’ villainous Kang the Conqueror. The character Kang has been universally acclaimed, although the film itself now holds the distinction of being one of the lowest-rated MCU features on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the criticism appears to have been directed at the film’s forward-looking storytelling, with most of the attention having been devoted to laying the groundwork for future films instead of constructing this one as a satisfying standalone experience. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime gave it a mixed review, stating, “Quantumania could’ve finally given us the full possibility of what an Ant-Man and Wasp movie can be, instead, the third Ant-Man film has too much to set up to just be that.”

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also stars Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Katherine Newton as Cassie Lang. You can watch our interview with Reed here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.