It’s hard to believe that Marvel fans are just over a week away until the start of Phase 5 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Paul Rudd-starring trilogy will be the epic start to Kang’s (Jonathan Majors) dynasty in the MCU and, of course, with every new film comes new toys. Now Hasbro has unveiled their latest Marvel Legends line for Quantumania.

The Build-A-Figure wave is headlined by Ant-Man and the Wasp in their new updated MCU costumes. Ant-Man’s costumes feature very subtle changes, but Wasp’s color scheme has completely changed to brighter yellow and blue accents which are more reflective of her comic book counterpart. Both figures come with unmasked Rudd and Evangeline Lilly head sculpts. Lilly in Quantumania is rocking her comic counterpart's short haircut. The other main figure in this wave is Kang the Conqueror ready to take the MCU by the throat. While the iconic villain has been featured throughout the film’s marketing campaign, this figure is probably the best look we received of Kang’s cinematic design yet. Like all the best MCU looks, Kang’s costume incorporates the character’s green and purple color scheme, blue futuristic helmet, and menacing cape while putting a distinct modern stamp on the villain.

Like all Marvel Legend film waves, this Quantumania line also comes with three comic book figures. This includes Ultron, Future Ant-Man, and Egghead. Each figure comes with a Build-A-Figure piece to assemble Cassie Lang in her purple supersuit from the upcoming film. She comes with a Kathryn Newton swappable head sculpt and the figure itself appears to be Cassie in her “giant” form.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Spotlights Kang the Conqueror

‘Quantumania’s All About Lost Time

While most of the focus of Quantumania’s marketing has been on the fact that this is the largest Ant-Man film to date and the start of Marvel’s massive Phase 5, this film looks to continue this bite-sized franchise’s family centric themes. While the Ant-Man family is trapped in the scary Quantum Realm, this is a relatable story all about Scott Lang longing for the lost time with his daughter. Scott lost five years with his daughter thanks to Thanos and the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Quantumania looks to ask the tough questions of how far you would go to get the time with your family back and would you make a deal with the devil to make up for that time? It’s a parent’s worst nightmare come true with this film’s devilish bargainer being Kang. Scott will do anything for Cassie. If Quantumania’s marketing is to be believed, this includes sacrificing himself to save her.

While we wait to witness Ant-Man's future fate in the MCU, these new Quantumania figures are now up for pre-order on Hasbro’s Website. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17. The trailer and images of Hasbro’s Quantumania wave can be viewed down below.