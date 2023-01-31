With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania less than three weeks away, IMAX has revealed the latest poster for the upcoming Marvel Studios film, which invites audiences to enter the Quantum Realm on the largest screen they can find.

Unlike previous posters that often depict the film's star-studded cast, the latest one for the upcoming movie instead focuses primarily on the Quantum Realm itself, with its eye-popping portals in the sky alongside some floating rock formations. The yellow light beams contrast against the purple backdrop, which teases a fun and colorful adventure for audiences to embark on with the characters. Filmed for IMAX, the poster effectively captures the environment the film's heroes will explore while also reminding audiences of the immersive nature of experiencing the newest Marvel movie on premium screens.

While the first two Ant-Man movies offered fans smaller-scaled stories in the backdrop of Marvel's expanding universe, the latest entry in the franchise promises to raise the stakes with the cinematic introduction of Kang the Conqueror. A variant of the villainous character, He Who Remains, was previously seen during the season finale of Loki, and presented Kang as a new multiversal threat that could potentially top Thanos as Marvel's most dangerous villain yet.

“We’re not running around the streets of San Francisco anymore. We’re fighting one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history, and maybe these are the most unlikely Avengers to be the first to go up against this guy,” said director Peyton Reed in a previous report from Empire Magazine, teasing the epic scale of the newest film. The introduction of Kang appears to be gearing up anticipation for audiences as the film is currently tracking a $120 million opening, according to Deadline, which puts it ahead of the trilogy's first two installments.

As the film prepares for a big opening, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off the fifth phase of Marvel's growing cinematic universe, with the promise of continuing the expansion of the multiverse. Alongside the release of the newest film in the next few weeks, other movies for Marvel's latest phase this year include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will serve as the last outing of the titular team, and The Marvels in July, which features the return of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she unites with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts exclusively in theaters on February 17. Check out the official IMAX poster for the highly anticipated sequel below.