It's fair to say Jonathan Majors has an appropriate surname, because the actor is in the midst of a major breakthrough on the road to the A-list. The actor is headlining two blockbuster releases in the next two months, both as the antagonist. He is set to appear in Creed III with Michael B. Jordan, but first, as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021's Loki, appearing in the season finale as "He Who Remains", the founder and head of the Time Variance Authority, whose responsibility it was to keep variants of himself in their own universes. However, He Who Remains was killed, leaving the multiverse open to attack from variants across universes, like Kang, giving Majors a broad canvas to work with over the next few years.

Speaking with Total Film in their February 2023 issue, Majors explained why he considered the two characters completely different entities, and unique variants.

I'm so radical about my language around it because I say, He Who Remains is He Who Remains. I don't even call him Kang. He may or may not be a Kang variant. I leave my mind open to think that Kang the Conqueror may be a He Who Remains variant. It has to be that lucid for me to keep it going. But, no, there are no similarities between the two roles. I did play Kang the Conqueror second ... I didn't even look at the He Who Remains template regarding Kang. On purpose.

Further elaborating, Majors described the efficiency of Kang, a man who is all about controlling the use of time and energy, without wasting any of it on things he finds beneath his time or without his purpose. Enter Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) whose comedic chops and air of lightheartedness will clash violently with the conqueror.

There's no frivolity. Kang himself is very economical. He understands energy, time, and what is needed to survive. He doesn't suffer fools. Which is interesting because, not to say anything pejorative about Ant-Man, but Ant-Man is a jokester. He's a funny guy. And now you've got Scott Lang going up against Kang the Conqueror, who does not joke. He does have a sense of humor. And you'll discover that. But he does not joke.

Majors will reprise the role - if it even is the same role - in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars. Before then, Quantumania will be released on February 17, exclusively in theaters. Check out Collider's interview with Majors below: