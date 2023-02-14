We are now only days away from meeting Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie’s promotional material has the fans hyped, while the feature is being billed as an “Avenger-level event” but with just the tiniest Avenger and his family in it. Along with Jonathan Majors as MCU’s next big bad, the threequel will also introduce Kathryn Newton as a grown-up Cassie Lang, who by the looks of it will join the future league of the earth’s mightiest heroes in the ever-expanding universe.

With Newton’s addition, Cassie has been played by three actors in the MCU, the first two Ant-Man movies featured young actor Abby Ryder Fortson as the center of Scott’s universe. She can also be seen in the latest trailers on his caller ID. When Avengers: Endgame took a five-year time jump, we saw actor Emma Fuhrmann briefly stepping into the character, however, when Quantumania was announced, Newton was revealed as the new Cassie Lang. The actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she loves the Ant-Man movies and while prepping her character, Newton went back to Ryder Forston’s performance, “I love how they’re really rooted in a father-daughter relationship, and that’s really the heart of this movie.”

Further, commending the young actor, she said, “Abby was so cute and joyful and just magical in both movies. So, we thought about her a lot, especially in creating what she looks like now. We wanted her to stay brunette, so I had a seamless transition.” Further sharing her excitement, she reveals “I was so excited to introduce this new phase of Cassie. She still has that same spark of energy, that joy, that love, and a big, big heart.”

Kathryn Newton's Hopes For 'Ant-Man 3'

Newton hopes that “audiences feel it because that’s what I wanted to show.” Adding, “And the little bit that we get to meet Cassie in this movie, I wanted the audience to know she’s fighting the good fight. She’s sticking up for the little guy, and she’s not thinking too much about it. If it’s the right thing to do and someone needs help, she’s going to do it.” The trailers show amazing chemistry between Scott (Paul Rudd) and his daughter, as both try to come to terms with the Quantum Realm, initially. Elaborating more on her character, Newton recognizes Cassie standing up for her family as “pretty brave,” adding

She makes a lot of mistakes trying to do the right thing. She kind of trips over herself and is clumsy, but she’s a good character because she’s got a place to go. She’s not perfect.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania premieres February 17. You can check out Collider's interview with the Ant-Man franchise director, Peyton Reed, below: