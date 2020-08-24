Exclusive ‘Antebellum’ Clip Is Here to Unnerve You with a Creepy Child

Today, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming horror film Antebellum. The film stars Janelle Monáe as a successful author who finds reality upended with horrifying consequences. In this clip, you can already see that reality breaking down as a typical elevator ride gets disrupted by the presence of a creepy child.

Antebellum has been on my radar since it’s unnerving first trailer, and nothing has diminished my interest in this film. Ideally, this would be a movie you’d love to see in a theater because horror plays so well with a crowd, but I think there’s still a lot of potential in watching this one with the lights off in your home. That being said, if this film every plays on a hotel pay-per-view, this scene in particular is going to creep people out and have them extra concerned about who’s joining them on the elevator.

Check out the Antebellum clip below. The film arrives on VOD on September 18th and also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Here’s the official synopsis for Antebellum: