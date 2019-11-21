‘Antebellum’ Teaser Trailer Shows an Intriguing New Horror Film Starring Janelle Monae

0

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Antebellum. We’re not really sure what to make of this one (even the synopsis doesn’t give away any plot points), but judging from the trailer, the story looks to involve a woman (Janelle Monae) who’s jumping between the present day and the antebellum South, or at least that’s the impression I get from this intriguing teaser trailer.

What makes this such an intriguing premise for a horror film is that there’s a rich subtext about the lasting impact of slavery and how while technology and settings change, our relationship to race remains fixed due to America’s original sin. Slavery itself is horrific, and it’s interesting to see that past assert itself through this framework. Of course, there could also be other weird, supernatural things going on, but the marketing isn’t making a mistake by referencing Get Out and Us. It wants to draw a very clear line from this story to those by showing that while this is a horror movie, it’s also a horror movie with social relevance, particularly with regards to race and privilege. I’m very excited to see this one, and given the release date, I wouldn’t be surprised if it pops up at SXSW to build buzz.

Check out the Antebellum teaser trailer below. The film opens April 24, 2020 and also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Here’s the official synopsis for Antebellum: