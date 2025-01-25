Anthology television is a thrilling form of storytelling because each episode introduces us to a new world with a new set of characters, places, and events, each distinct from another. Some of the greatest television series in history have been anthology series. While some series feature longer overarching arcs that span throughout the show's run, they might include standalone episodes that operate by the same rules of an anthology episode in that they feature a storyline unique to that single episode. While anthology episodes are entertaining on their own and typically finish satisfyingly, some anthology episodes are so riveting and contain such full and fascinating worlds or characters that they warrant an expansion. In these cases, these stories might be compelling enough to be developed into a feature film.

Classic series like The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt feature some of the most outrageous stories in the history of anthologies. Plenty of these would be well-suited for the big screen. Many times, contemporary shows like Love, Death & Robots continue to shock viewers with their thoughtful, and oftentimes haunting episodes that captivate and enthrall audiences. Whether it's sci-fi, drama, or horror all of the following shows have at least one episode in their catalog suited for the big screen.

10 "The Tale of the Curious Camera"

'Are You Afraid of the Dark' (Season 3, Episode 9)

In this classic episode of Nickelodeon’s creepy anthology series, Are You Afraid of the Dark, Matt Dorney (Eddie Kaye Thomas) is a down-on-his-luck kid who’s always getting picked on by the other kids at school. When he comes into possession of a vintage camera that brings misfortune to anyone it snaps a photo of, he takes the opportunity to use his fancy new gift to seek revenge on his classmates. Things go horribly wrong for Matt when the camera suddenly begins taking photos of his family members, putting him in an impossible predicament.

“The Tale of the Curious Camera” works so well because it scratches an itch that many kids are familiar with––the desire to seek revenge on a group of bullies who made their lives insufferable. For this reason, audiences will especially resonate with Matt’s story, and a cursed camera is the perfect object to get revenge. While cursed cameras and photographs aren’t new territory in the realm of storytelling, the trope is worked to great effect in this episode. Excellent acting by Thomas and genuinely spooky photos make this episode a standout in one of the best horror shows of the 90s. While “The Tale of the Cursed Camera” works so well as an episode, a story made for more mature audiences that explores this idea would be excellent as a horror film. Acclaimed horror directors like James Wan or Jordan Peele could breathe new life into a story like this.

9 "Night of the Living Dummy III"

'Goosebumps' (Season 2, Episode 24)

After playing a series of pranks on their little cousin Zane (Haydn Christensen), Trina (Erica Fairfield), and Daniel (Blair Slater) promise not to play any more pranks on him. But shortly after their parents leave them alone for an outing, things take a dark turn when Trina and Daniel’s dad’s creepy new ventriloquist doll, aptly named Slappy, comes to life and tries to turn the kids into dolls. A battle for their lives ends when another doll Slappy brought to life turns on him and pushes him out the attic window.

Goosebumps was based on the well-known book series by R.L. Stine of the same name and was one of many phenomenal horror shows in the 90s. “Night of the Living Dummy III,” is arguably the most popular episode of the series. Let’s get one thing clear: Dolls are horrifying. There’s something exceptionally disturbing about the uncanny quality of dolls, especially ghoulish-looking ones like Slappy, which doubtlessly sparked fear in the hearts of many kids in the '90s. While Goosebumps featured several captivating episodes, this particular episode lends itself well to a longer feature because Slappy is such an unforgettable villain, so much so that Stine dedicated three books to him. A fascinating film might explore Slappy’s origin story, perhaps set several decades in the past. With phenomenal storylines and scary antagonists, it's no wonder Goosebumps was rebooted and renewed for a second season.

8 "Breakdown"

'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' (Season 1, Episode 7)