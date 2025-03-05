An anthology movie isn't too hard to define: it’s a movie made up of various segments, essentially being the cinematic equivalent of a short story compilation. Unlike a good many short story compilations, though, most anthology movies seem to have different directors, with plenty of the soon-to-be-mentioned ones having somewhere in the realm of five to 10 (or even more) individual directors contributing.

Anthology movies often have their different segments link up thematically, or there’s occasionally a little more that connects what would otherwise be a selection of short films, in a sense, playing one after the other. It’s understandable that anthology films can be inconsistent, what with so many filmmakers contributing to them (again, usually), but the following ones stand out for being largely consistent. They're not automatically the best anthology movies of all time, but you could certainly argue that some of them are.

10 'Heavy Metal' (1981)

Directors: Gerald Potterton, John Bruno, John Halas

Image via Columbia Pictures

Look, Heavy Metal is kind of a movie for sickos, but that’s okay. Like, it’s trying to be sleazy, crude, and over-the-top, and so you kind of have to approach it with that in mind. It was probably more of a novelty upon release, when there wasn’t quite as much animation aimed at older viewers, so it’s not that it seems quaint nowadays; more that it just feels a bit less special.

But every segment here gets dark or edgy in some way, and focuses on either fantasy or science fiction-related ideas, so it does feel coherent as a whole. Heavy Metal does, however, have one standout sequence (B-17, which was directed by Barrie Nelson), so if that technically makes it a little less consistent, hey, that’s life. Cope and/or seethe and/or mald, as the kids might say.