Anthology television is all about presenting different stories throughout different episodes or seasons. Spanning different genres, themes, and visual styles, these kinds of shows can often be some of the most consistently fun and exciting TV series out there. Throughout the 21st century, there have been plenty that have stood out.

From animated series like Love, Death & Robots to Emmy-winning masterpieces like The White Lotus, the best anthology series of the past 25 years prove how magical the genre can be when done right. Telling all sorts of different stories in a single show, sometimes even from episode to episode, results in televisual entertainment that stays consistently fresh and varied.

10 'The Shivering Truth' (2018–2020)

Created by Vernon Chatman

Image via Adult Swim

Adult Swim are the masters of adult animation, at least as far as television goes. One of their best shows is the surrealistic dark comedy The Shivering Truth, a cluster bomb of bizarre nightmares dripping with the kind of dream logic that fans of filmmakers like David Lynch and Charlie Kaufman are guaranteed to love.

One of the best stop-motion animated shows of all time, The Shivering Truth is as absurdly hilarious as it is full of genuine artistry; as nightmare-fuel-ish as it is entertaining. It's an unsettling dissection of the human subconscious, but one so well-made that it's impossible to look away. Never have 21st-century anthology series been this unforgettably horrifying.