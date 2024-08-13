The Big Picture Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in the upcoming biopic Tony, directed by Matt Johnson.

Dominic Sessa, who recently made waves with his breakout role in the Oscar-winning dramedy The Holdovers, is gearing up for his next major project. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Sessa is set to portray the late chef and TV icon Anthony Bourdain in the upcoming biopic Tony. The film comes from the Oscar-nominated production company Star Thrower Entertainment, with A24 reportedly in negotiations to acquire the project.

The biopic, which has already garnered significant attention, will be directed by Matt Johnson, with Tim and Trevor White of Star Thrower and Matt Miller producing. The script was penned by Lou Howe and Todd Bartels, while Emily Rose will serve as an executive producer. While both A24 and Star Thrower have declined to comment on the project, anticipation is building around what promises to be a compelling and intimate look at Bourdain’s life.

Who is Anthony Bourdain?

Anthony Bourdain’s journey to fame is the stuff of culinary legend. He spent the 1980s and ’90s honing his craft in various Manhattan kitchens, eventually becoming the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles. However, it was his candid and unflinching essay collection about the dark underbelly of the restaurant industry, published in The New Yorker, that launched him into the spotlight. His raw, tell-it-like-it-is writing style resonated with readers and quickly established him as a unique voice in the media food scene.

Bourdain's fame only grew when he began hosting a series of television shows, most notably Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel. Over the course of its eight-season run, the show turned Bourdain into a global star, celebrated for his fearless exploration of cultures and cuisines around the world. Tragically, Bourdain’s life was cut short in 2018 when he died by suicide.

While it remains unclear which period of Bourdain’s life Tony will focus on, the film is expected to delve into the complexities of his character, exploring both his culinary genius and his personal struggles. For Sessa, the role of Bourdain marks another significant milestone in his rising career. Following his stellar performance in The Holdovers alongside Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sessa has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors. While Giamatti and Randolph received Oscar nominations—Randolph even took home the award—Sessa’s performance was widely praised, proving he could hold his own among seasoned talent.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on this eagerly-anticipated project.