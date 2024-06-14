The Big Picture Adult Swim to adapt Anthony Bourdain's graphic novel Get Jiro! into an animated series, set in a near future full of violence and revenge.

The series hails from producers Alessandro Tanka and Brian Gatewood.

Fellow Adult Swim series My Adventures With Superman was renewed for Season 3.

American chef and author Anthony Bourdain’s graphic novels are making their way to the small screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adult Swim have ordered a series based on Bourdain’s story, Get Jiro!. Adult Swim’s upcoming Bourdain-based venture was revealed ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery’s adult animation showcase at the Annecy International Animation Festival in Annecy, France. The festival, created in 1960, spans between June 9 – 15. The announcement comes alongside a series renewal for My Adventures With Superman, which will be entering production for its third series.

My Adventures With Superman is currently airing its second series. The serialized show is based on popular DC characters, following young-adult iterations of Clark Kent (Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) as they navigate life in Metropolis. The show’s second season is expected to include major twists and reveals, with the season’s sixth episode debuting on June 22, 2024. The season conclusion is said to have serious implications for the now commissioned third season.

Bourdain’s new series and renewal were also announced alongside the announcement of a Super Mutant Magic Academy adaptation. The graphic novel, penned by Jillian Tamaki, will come from creators J.G. Quintel, known for Cartoon Network’s Regular Show, and Tamaki. The story will focus on Marsha, a transfer student who finds herself at a high school full of both mutants and humans. Marsha will have to learn how to navigate high school social relationships alongside her classmate’s ever present super powers.

What Do We Know About ‘Get Jiro!’ So Far?

Image via Vertigo

Get Jiro!’s source text of the same name was written by Bourdain and Joel Rose, and illustrated by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza. Bourdain and Rose’s first graphic novel in the series was published by DC/Vertigo in 2012. Adult Swim have commissioned a half-hour animated spectacle based on the New York Times best-selling graphic novel. The show will be set in a not-so-distant future, following Jiro, the mysterious and vengeful titular sushi chef, as customers at his restaurant in a pseudo-Los Angeles resort to violence and murder in order to secure a table at one of his popular restaurants. The show is created by Alessandro Tanka and Brian Gatewood, who are best known for penning A24 feature Sharper, starring famous faces Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan. The pair were also producers on the NBC comedy series Superstore.

No release date has been set for Get Jiro!. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Adult Swim’s My Adventures With Superman is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

