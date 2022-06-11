With director Jeremiah Zagar’s Hustle now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards about making his first movie. Written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, Hustle is about a road weary Philadelphia 76ers scout (Adam Sandler) who discovers an incredible player off the grid in Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) and their journey to proving to everyone that he belongs in the NBA. The film also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall.

During the interview, which was recorded right before the NBA finals started, Edwards shared his thoughts on the matchup between the Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors, what the pickup games were like when they weren’t filming, what surprised him about making a movie, what it’s like being an NBA player and watch a game on TV, and what surprised him when he started playing professional games. In addition, since we both love dogs, we talked a lot about his dog, Anthony Edwards Jr.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Hustle’s Adam Sandler & Juancho Hernangómez Predict the Winner of Celtics and Warriors NBA Finals

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis. For more on Hustle, read Ross’s review.

Anthony Edwards

Who wins the NBA Finals the Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors?

What is it like being an NBA player and watching a game on TV?

What surprised him about making a movie that he didn’t expect going in?

Which of his friends and family were the most excited he was doing a movie with Adam Sandler?

What did he get Juancho Hernangómez as a gift because he’s the one that got him the role?

What were the pickup games like when they weren’t filming?

What was it like filming on set?

What surprised him about the NBA?

Is he a sneakerhead?

In an emergency what sneakers would he save?

How did his dog named Anthony Edwards Jr. enter his life?

How he does everything with his dog.

Did he catch the acting bug making Hustle?

Image via Netflix

Here’s the official synopsis for Hustle: