Guy Ritchie is back with a new film, entitled Wife & Dog, a star-studded project that has assembled a sensational A-list cast. Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins have boarded the movie, which was first announced in May, and the plot of the film — which is being kept tightly under wraps for the moment — will mark Ritchie’s return to the vile, scheming world of Britain’s upper crust, which is territory he recently explored in The Gentlemen, which spawned both a successful film and a very well received TV series on Netflix earlier this year. It's a quick reunion for Pike and Ritchie too, after she shot In the Grey with the director earlier this year.

If The Gentlemen is anything to go by then Wife & Dog is absolutely going to be one to watch. Ritchie not only directs but also penned the screenplay and will produce alongside his long-time partner Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man) and Black Bear’s John Friedberg (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ferrari).

What Have the Cast and Crew of 'Wife & Dog' Been Up To?

Ritchie has maintained a prolific output in recent years. In 2023, he directed The Covenant, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which received critical acclaim for its portrayal of the bond between a U.S. Army sergeant and his Afghan interpreter. Following this, Ritchie helmed The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024), featuring Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson. In the Grey, which features Pike, Cavill, and Gyllenhaal, will open on January 17, 2025.

In 2023, Cumberbatch reprised his role as Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while the following year, Cumberbatch starred in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a Wes Anderson-directed adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story, where he portrayed the titular character who learns to see without using his eyes. Meanwhile, Pike has been involved in several high-profile projects recently. In 2023, she starred in Saltburn, a psychological thriller directed by Emerald Fennell, which received critical acclaim for both the intense story and Pike's magnetic and compelling performance, which was possibly a career-best. Pike also continues to play Moiraine Damodred in the Amazon Prime Video series The Wheel of Time.

Hopkins recently portrayed Nicholas Winton in One Life, the powerful story of a man who saved a number of Jews from execution during the Second World War. In 2023, he starred in Freud's Last Session, portraying Sigmund Freud, and this year, Hopkins lent his voice to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, voicing the character Jimmy, a sentient robot.

