In an exclusive report by Variety, it's been confirmed that Hollywood icon and Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins is set to star in the upcoming biopic Maserati: The Brothers directed by fellow Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco. Once called Maserati: A Racing Life, the movie, which will be penned and produced by Italian Andrea Iervolino under the new Andrea Iervolino Company, is the next in the recent trend of Italian luxury car biopics, headlined by the 2023 Adam Driver-led Ferrari which was also produced by Iervolino under his previous company, ILBE Group. Veteran Hopkins is set to portray an Italian financier who helps set the wheels in motion for the Maserati legacy, with the company becoming one of the most successful automobile outfits of all time.

Surprisingly, this production isn't the first time Iervolino and Moresco have worked together on an Italian car-based project, with the two previously helping to create the biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, a 2022 title starring Frank Grillo. That particular film failed to find a global audience and shockingly earned a terrible 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the upcoming Maserati project is sure to find better luck, especially with a veteran such as Hopkins involved. The film is set to begin production in Bologna soon, with other details regarding the cast or finer plot information not yet known. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out more. In a statement cited on Variety, Iervolino said:

"Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true. His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role."

Anthony Hopkins Broke a Record With His Second Oscar Win

Although best known for his first Academy Award win as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the iconic The Silence of the Lambs, it's Hopkins' second Oscar win, some 30 years later, that marks a record-breaking achievement for the actor. For his gut-wrenching role in The Father, Hopkins officially became the oldest-ever winner in a competitive acting category at the prestigious event at 83 years old. Although he wasn't present to accept the award at the time, Hopkins has etched his name once more, and even more impressively, into the annals of Academy Award history, with this latest casting proving the legend shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Anthony Hopkins is set to star in the upcoming biopic, Maserati: The Brothers. You can catch Hopkins' Oscar-winning portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs right now on Prime Video.

