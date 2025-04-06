When Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar for The Father, it was a huge shock for multiple reasons. Even though he gave a phenomenal performance as a father struggling with dementia, he was far from the favorite on Oscar night, and upset the predicted winner of Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which seemed such a foregone conclusion that Hopkins didn't bother going to the ceremony. He became the oldest person to win an Oscar at 83 years old, beating the previous record holder of Christopher Plummer for Beginners. But there's one other way he made history that didn't get as much media attention, and that's that he became the first actor to win an Oscar while openly diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.

Anthony Hopkins' Autism Influences His Acting Approach

In 2017, Hopkins said in an interview that he had been officially diagnosed as on the spectrum a decade prior, and characterized himself as a loner who likes to get inside people's heads. He argued that this aided him in his approach to acting, saying that "I definitely look at people differently. I like to deconstruct, to pull a character apart, to work out what makes them tick, and my view will not be the same as everyone else. I get offered a lot of controlling parts, maybe because that’s how people see me. And maybe I am very controlled because I’ve had to be." He was also blessed with an incredible memory that allows him to memorize up to seven pages of a script at a time, even in his 80s, which he reinforces by reading each script around 300 times. He later told CBC that "I am obsessive. It’s a great gift, actually... Obsessiveness about the details. I will work and work and work on the script and I learn every single line." Even though incredible memory and disciplinarian repetition training are traits that almost any neurotypical actor can use in their craft, the fact that Hopkins is willing to make an overt connection between his neurodiversity and his acting method speaks to the ways in which a neurodivergent mentality can be a huge benefit to artistic pursuits.

