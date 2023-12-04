The Big Picture Spartacus is one of the most important films in Hollywood history, with a rich history and strong political allegories.

The film includes a taboo bathing scene that was controversial for its time but remains bold and relevant.

Anthony Hopkins secretly filled in for the late Laurence Olivier in a restored version of the film, showcasing his acting ability.

Stanley Kubrick himself may not have been the biggest fan of the 1960 Hollywood epic Spartacus, but there’s no denying that it’s one of the most important films in Hollywood history — so much so that the 1991 restoration features a secret role from Anthony Hopkins. Don’t waste your time trying to spot Hannibal Lecter amid the legions of Roman cavalrymen, however. It’s not so much a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo as much as it is a testament to Hopkins’ acting ability that you’ll very likely never notice him to begin with. The Oscar-winning star of The Father is, after all, a chameleon, but Spartacus is a film so utterly rich in history that explaining the cameo without the proper context would be doing blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo a radical disservice.

Spartacus The slave Spartacus survives brutal training as a gladiator and leads a violent revolt against the decadent Roman Republic, as the ambitious Crassus seeks to gain power by crushing the uprising. Release Date October 13, 1960 Director Stanley Kubrick, Anthony Mann Cast Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov, John Gavin Rating PG-13 Runtime 184 Main Genre Action

Dalton Trumbo Penned Strong Political Allegories Into the Script of 'Spartacus'

Books have been written on the discourse surrounding Spartacus alone, and for good reason! It’s one of the juiciest Hollywood production stories to ever hit the press. This should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, but the Cold War was not a good time for Hollywood or even freedom of speech for that matter. Creatives and scientists who were suspected of Communist sympathies — even if purely ideological — were rounded up, questioned, and if they didn't cooperate, imprisoned, in a demagogical process now known as McCarthyism. This led to the forced formation of the Hollywood Ten, a group of ten screenwriters and directors who were made an example of and charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to "name names" (i.e.: snitch). As a result, even after they were released, they weren't allowed within ten feet of a Hollywood film reel.

The most famous of the bunch was Dalton Trumbo, who had previously scored a big hit with 1953's Roman Holiday and would go on to adapt Spartacus for the silver screen. The original 1951 novel was written by Howard Fast while he himself was in prison for refusing to give up names during the witch hunt, with Trumbo (still blacklisted) penning the screenplay under a pseudonym. Naturally, there was no one who could approach the material as personally as Trumbo (and for more information, there’s a movie about him starring Bryan Cranston), but for those who doubt that victims of persecution under the McCarthy era had anything in common with Ancient Roman soldiers, just have a think about what its rebels are fighting for.

Mistreated civilians staging a revolution against their authoritarian rulers can be found in myriad works of fiction, from Star Wars to The Hunger Games. However, as American as the framework of that type of story is, it's also incredibly socialist. Spartacus is a man who dreams of a leftist utopia where all slaves are emancipated, no man is above another, and everyone is given their daily bread. If you still have doubts about its communist undertones, consider the fact that Karl Marx named Spartacus his hero! The most direct representation of this allegory lies in the film's most iconic scene, when Spartacus's army is asked to give him up. Just as Fast and Trumbo refused to snitch, so did every member of the slave leader's fleet when they proudly rose in unison to cry “I AM SPARTACUS,” remaining united even in the face of tyranny. As one of the best scenes in film history, you may know it's coming, but it’ll still get you every time.

Some Scenes Were Omitted from the 'Spartacus' Theatrical Release

Spartacus was an essential film in relation to ending the practice of the witch hunt, which symbolically ended when Robert Kennedy crossed American Legion picket lines to view the film, thus showing his support. The blacklist was finally abolished, but that doesn’t mean that the picture was otherwise without its controversies. Spartacus may have been the only film that Kubrick didn’t have complete authorial control over, but what’s alarming is just how bold it still manages to be. Challenging the entire Roman Empire is never easy, but Kubrick and Trumbo managed to frame it as especially relevant to their contemporary American world.

One particularly taboo scene for the era includes a bathing sequence featuring General Crassus (Laurence Olivier) and his slave Antoninus (Tony Curtis). Running four minutes long, as Antoninus bathes Crassus, he’s asked by his master whether he considers “eating snails” immoral in contrast to the act of “eating oysters.” Antoninus scratches his head before swiftly realizing the analogy that Crassus is shooting his way. Before Crassus can turn around, Antoninus is gone like Batman, off to join Spartacus in his rebellion to avoid becoming a sex slave.

Anthony Hopkins Came In To Save the Day for the Restoration

What in the name of Caesar's ghost does any of the above have to do with Anthony Hopkins, you might be asking right about now. Well, here’s the thing: older fans of the original theatrical release of the film wouldn’t have seen that scene at all, as it was cut by the National Legion of Decency. It only became available over 30 years later upon the film’s restoration, but prior to releasing it to the world there was only one tiny problem: the original dialogue recording had been lost and Laurence Olivier, one of the greatest actors of his generation, had died two years before the restoration effort could be completed. While Curtis was able to reprise his vocal performance at the age of 66, actor Joan Plowright (also Olivier’s widow) stepped in to suggest that Olivier’s protégé fill in for him instead. That protégé was, you guessed it, Mr. Hopkins himself. Hopkins was reportedly known for his skills in mimicry, and with countless hours spent under the old man’s tutelage, there was clearly no better fit for the role. If you can’t notice him, it’s because he did a damn good job.

Spartacus may rank low among most cinephiles' rankings of Stanley Kubrick films but don’t let that discourage you. It’s still one of the best historical epics of all time, with far more grit than the prior year’s blockbuster Ben-Hur (even if it’s still really hard to beat that chariot scene). If anything, Anthony Hopkins’ secret cameo performance, itself a loving tribute to his deceased mentor, is just the cherry on top of a mountain of reasons why this 197-minute spectacle is worth every second of your time.

