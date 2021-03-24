Truly the man who can do both, Anthony Hopkins proves he can be an Oscar-winning actor and pull off melodramatic action thrillers in Lionsgate’s first trailer for The Virtuoso. Starring as a suitably enigmatic mentor for Anson Mount’s hitman, Hopkins sends our protagonist on a cryptic assignment where he must properly identify his target. Co-written and directed by Nick Stagliano, this neo-noir action movie also stars Abbie Cornish, Eddie Marsan, David Morse, Richard Brake and Diora Baird.

Given only a mysterious name, Mount heads to a small town to discover his target, haunted by a deadly mistake in his past. The trailer presents all of the characters as cloaked in suspicion, including the classic tropes of the corrupt sheriff and the alluring femme fatale. The Virtuoso also makes us question even the protagonist, whose own intentions seem unclear and unreliable. Naturally, Hopkins is the man pulling the strings, and is possibly (or probably) manipulating Mount and the audience. Mid-size action features like these are a must in the quieter months of March and April, as audiences need something to fill their time before the big blockbusters of the summer.

Hopkins is the clear draw here, as he could play roles like this in his sleep. He’s stuffed his recent career by playing the enigmatic, creepy but incredibly intelligent character who you’re not sure is a good guy or a bad guy. The roles that immediately come to mind include Robert Ford in Westworld, the 2007 legal thriller Fracture, another thriller with Cornish called Solace and more.

Furthermore, Hopkins is once again making headlines as he is now the oldest Best Actor nominee, included in the category this year for his powerful turn as an aging man suffering from dementia in The Father. In every performance, Hopkins is immensely watchable and entertaining, and The Virtuoso will only continue his incredible track record.

The Virtuoso is in theaters and on-demand on April 30 before heading to Blu-ray and DVD on May 4. Watch the trailer below.

Here's the synopsis and poster for The Virtuoso:

"Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins). Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hitman must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (David Morse). Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish) at the town’s rustic diner threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller."

