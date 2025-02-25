Captain America: Brave New World may not have been the massive hit that Marvel Studios was hoping it would be, but the film has still amassed $289 million at the global box office, and is expected to pass $300 million by the end of this week. Brave New World was produced for a reported budget of $180 million, meaning the film will need anywhere between $360 million-$400 million to break even, which is impossible to rule out considering its current trajectory. Brave New World’s split comes from $141 million domestic earnings and $148 million from international markets, and this $148 million has been enough to push leading star Anthony Mackie’s career international box office total past the $6.5 billion mark, an elite milestone known only to a select few stars.

Anthony Mackie largely has his roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to thank for his massive box office total. Infinity War hauled in over $1.3 billion at the international box office, and Endgame earned more than $1.8 billion in foreign markets, which combine for over $3 billion between them, nearly half of Mackie’s newfound $6.5 billion total. His brief role in Avengers: Age of Ultron also contributed to his box office success, with the film earning $936 million, with Captain America: Civil War coming in behind Age of Ultron with $743 million internationally. Mackie’s debut MCU performance in The Winter Soldier is also still ahead of Brave New World by over $300 million internationally, as the 2014 espionage thriller MCU movie grossed over $454 million in foreign markets.

