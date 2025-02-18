Despite mixed reviews and lukewarm audience response, the Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World opened with nearly $200 million worldwide across its extended four-day debut. This was enough to push star Anthony Mackie's career box office haul past a major milestone, cementing him as one of the 100 highest-grossing stars of all time at the global box office. Brave New World marks Mackie's first time leading a Marvel film, and his first theatrical appearance as the new Captain America. He took over the mantle from Chris Evans after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Movies featuring Mackie in leading or lead-adjacent roles have now grossed over $4.5 billion worldwide. He's ranked 88 on the all-time list, ahead of stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Shia LaBeouf, Seth Rogen, Channing Tatum and Jude Law. Mackie currently trails stars such as Robert Pattinson, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, and Robin Williams. Thanks to the over $30 billion cumulative haul of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, many of Mackie's colleagues in the franchise find themselves at the pinnacle of lists such as this. For instance, Samuel L. Jackson is the highest-grossing star of all time, followed by Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.

Mackie's highest-grossing film remains Avengers: Endgame, which grossed over $2.7 billion globally. He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Among his highest-grossing non-Marvel movies are Real Steel (over $260 million globally), 8 Mile (more than $240 million worldwide), and Million Dollar Baby (over $230 million globally). The total global box office gross of every film that Mackie has ever appeared in stands at over $10 billion.

'Captain America: Brave New World' Opened to Mediocre Reviews