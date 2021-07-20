Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge and rising young actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston are set to star in Netflix's family adventure movie We Have a Ghost, Collider has learned.

Christopher Landon (Freaky) will direct from his own screenplay, which is based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story Ernest. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill alongside Dan Halsted, while Landon will executive produce along with John Fischer, Geoff Manaugh, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller.

Mackie will play a man whose family becomes overnight sensations on social media after finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home. When he and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the ghost's past, they become a target of the CIA.

RELATED: Jennifer Coolidge on How Mike White Wrote Her 'White Lotus' Role Specifically For Her

The rest of the cast includes Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse), Isabella Russo (Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Steve Coulter (The Conjuring) and Faith Ford, whom you may remember from Murphy Brown as well as Hope and Faith.

Mackie, Harbour and Notaro are hardly strangers to Netflix, as Harbour toplines the streamer's signature series Stranger Things, while Notaro replaced Chris D'Elia as a helicopter pilot in Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead. Harbour currently stars in Marvel's Black Widow and Steven Soderbergh's new HBO Max movie No Sudden Move, while Mackie recently starred in the Netflix movies Outside the Wire and The Woman in the Window.

Coolidge is coming off the Best Picture nominee Promising Young Woman, and she gives a fantastic performance on Mike White's new HBO show The White Lotus. Winston previously starred in Charm City Kings as well as Queen & Slim. As far as Landon goes, I really liked what he did with the Vince Vaughn-Kathryn Newton body-swapping horror-comedy Freaky as well as the first Happy Death Day movie, and I'm encouraged by the strong cast he has assembled for this family film, which sounds fun.

KEEP READING: David Harbour on ‘Black Widow,’ Red Guardian’s Future, and ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Skate’ Trailer Reveals Game Still In Early Development Full Circle and EA put the "tease" in teaser.

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1811 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider