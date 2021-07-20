Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge and rising young actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston are set to star in Netflix's family adventure movie We Have a Ghost, Collider has learned.
Christopher Landon (Freaky) will direct from his own screenplay, which is based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story Ernest. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill alongside Dan Halsted, while Landon will executive produce along with John Fischer, Geoff Manaugh, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller.
Mackie will play a man whose family becomes overnight sensations on social media after finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home. When he and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the ghost's past, they become a target of the CIA.
The rest of the cast includes Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse), Isabella Russo (Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Steve Coulter (The Conjuring) and Faith Ford, whom you may remember from Murphy Brown as well as Hope and Faith.
Mackie, Harbour and Notaro are hardly strangers to Netflix, as Harbour toplines the streamer's signature series Stranger Things, while Notaro replaced Chris D'Elia as a helicopter pilot in Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead. Harbour currently stars in Marvel's Black Widow and Steven Soderbergh's new HBO Max movie No Sudden Move, while Mackie recently starred in the Netflix movies Outside the Wire and The Woman in the Window.
Coolidge is coming off the Best Picture nominee Promising Young Woman, and she gives a fantastic performance on Mike White's new HBO show The White Lotus. Winston previously starred in Charm City Kings as well as Queen & Slim. As far as Landon goes, I really liked what he did with the Vince Vaughn-Kathryn Newton body-swapping horror-comedy Freaky as well as the first Happy Death Day movie, and I'm encouraged by the strong cast he has assembled for this family film, which sounds fun.
