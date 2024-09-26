Sandwiched between Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World is Elevation, the upcoming sci-fi action flick that features one star from each Marvel movie. Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin will topline the action film, which debuted its first trailer today. The trailer shows Mackie and Baccarin in various stages of being on the hunt and running from dangerous monsters that resemble a hybrid of the White Spikes from The Tomorrow War (Chris Pratt) and Death Angels in the Quiet Place franchise (Emily Blunt). Some fans have also taken to comparing the creatures to Mimics, the creatures that can alter time in Edge of Tomorrow (Tom Cruise). It is seemingly confirmed the creatures in Elevation are aliens when Baccarin's character says, "We're not meant to share the planet with those things."

John Glenn teamed with Jacob Roman and Kenny Ryan to write the script for Elevation. Glenn made his screenwriting debut more than 15 years ago in Eagle Eye (2008), the cyber-thriller starring Shia LaBeouf and Rosario Dawson. He also recently worked on Allegiance, the action series starring Hope Davis and Scott Cohen, and Seal Team, the Paramount+ Original Series toplined by David Boreanaz and Neil Brown Jr. George Nolfi will direct Elevation, and his most famous work has come from writing the script for Ocean's Twelve, the sequel starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, and also penning the screenplay for The Bourne Ultimatum, one of the most iconic action movies ever, which stars Matt Damon. Nolfi most recently teamed with Mackie on The Banker, the Apple TV+ Original Series which also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Nicholas Hoult.

What Else Have Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin Been in Lately?

Mackie's most recent role was in the Peacock Original Series, Twisted Metal, where he stars as John Doe alongside Stephanie Beatriz and Will Arnett. He also plays Leo in Outside the Wire, a Netflix Original sci-fi flick starring Damson Idris. Baccarin starred in one episode of Fire Country, and also toplined Fast Charlie alongside Pierce Brosnan and James Caan. She also played Gideon in 27 episodes of The Flash, in addition to her role as Vanessa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Elevation stars Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin and arrives in theaters on November 8. Check out the first trailer for the film above and find tickets below to see Baccarin in Deadpool & Wolverine, now playing in theaters.

