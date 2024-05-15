The Big Picture Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan team up for heist series 12 12 12 on Apple TV+ with a unique timeline structure.

On the same day that Dark Matter Episode 3 premiered on Apple TV+, the streaming platform is teaming up with an MCU actor for an intriguing new series. A new report from Variety revealed that Captain America actor Anthony Mackie's heist series, 12 12 12, with Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan has landed at Apple and is close to receiving a series order. It's been a big month for Mackie, who has been heavily involved with several interviews and promotional material for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, which will be his feature film debut as Captain America after taking over the mantle from Steve Rogers.

12 12 12 will follow a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and a career criminal (Dornan) who play a zero-sum game of cat and mouse across Europe. The goal of all their endeavors? To complete a dangerous bank heist on a vault below the streets of Zurich. The series 12 12 12 name comes from one of its plot details — it will take place across three timelines; 12 months before the heist, 12 hours before, and 12 days after. The series is written and created by Dudi Appleton (The Most Fertile Man in Ireland) and Jim Keeble (Wild Bill, Silent Witness), who will also executive produce.

What Have Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan Been in Recently?

Aside from playing Captain America in the MCU, Mackie has stayed busy leading the action comedy Twisted Metal for Peacock, along with Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Will Arnett. He also had a small cameo with his Marvel partner Sebastian Stan in Chris Evans and Ana de Armas' 2023 rom-com, Ghosted. Mackie hasn't appeared as Sam Wilson since the 2021 series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but will be back with the shield in Brave New World in 2024. As for Dornan, he first made a name for himself with The Fall, where he was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance, and has since appeared in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, A Haunting in Venice, and Synchronic. He has also been tapped to play a role in The Undertow, a crime drama series from director Jeremy Lovering.

12 12 12 does not yet have an official release date. Check out Mackie in his most recent project, Twisted Metal, which is now streaming on Peacock