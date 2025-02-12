Low-budget sci-fi is a genre in which a very fine line separates a dud from a masterpiece. Many things can go wrong, but relatable characters and smart storytelling are some of the keys to success. This rare combination is found in Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s Synchronic. Led by Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, the film follows paramedics Steve and Dennis, who try to get to the bottom of a mysterious synthetic drug that has been pushing the mortality rates up in Louisiana.

Benson and Moorhead expertly weave a story full of its own mythology and heart. And it all works out because of Mackie and Dornan’s dynamic as partners who have become family. Ultimately, the quartet produced a remarkable sci-fi flick that got lost in the pandemic VOD releases. Gearing up for Benson and Moorhead’s work on Daredevil: Born Again and Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World, this is the perfect time to catch up on Synchronic.

What Is ‘Synchronic’ About?

Mackie’s Steve and Dornan’s Dennis are the two sides of a very unbalanced coin. Steve’s life has been harsh and plagued by loss—both his parents and little sister died a long time ago. To cap things off, he’s just been diagnosed with terminal cancer, but Steve copes and shields himself by being a womanizer and a loner. Dennis, in turn, is a family man who just welcomed his second child. But even when his life might seem a bit more pieced together, he’s still struggling to find common ground with both his wife Tara (Katie Aselton) and their eldest daughter Brianna (Ally Ioannides).

Even when Steve's and Dennis’ life situations are almost opposite, their emotional voids bind them, and they find refuge in each other. More than partners, they’re already brothers, with tough-but-sweet Mackie complementing Dornan’s passive-but-caring. After they discover the synthetic drug—called Synchronic—which allows the user to experience time in a non-linear way, Steve and Dennis face challenges that separate their journeys. They both try to blur barriers, but while Steve tries to do it with time, Dennis fights to do it with his own wife after their daughter Brianna disappears.

‘Synchronic’ Builds Upon Its Own Mythology To Tell an Innovative Sci-Fi Horror