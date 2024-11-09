As we know, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all manner of crossovers and multiversal shenanigans can take place, which can lead to the most unusual of team-ups. It's the equivalent of taking your favorite action figures and putting them together to make a team of mega-powers. Iron Man and Wolverine, Thanos and Reed Richards, Scarlet Witch and Ant Man, Captain America and... Deadpool's girlfriend Vanessa?

In an interview with Collider’s Tania Hussain, Elevation stars Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin took a fun detour into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, imagining what would happen if their characters ever crossed paths. With Mackie officially suited up as Captain America and Baccarin known for her role as Vanessa in Deadpool, fans might wonder what would go down if these two MCU characters found themselves face-to-face. Of course, Vanessa Carlysle in the comics is also known as Copycat, a mutant with shapeshifting abilities. However, her powers are not explored in the films, where she remains a more grounded character focused on her relationship with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, so that's where the actors focused their attention.

'Elevating' the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Following their chat about Elevation — which is a post-apocalyptic action thriller directed by George Nolfi in which the plot follows a single father and two women who leave the safety of their elevated homes to confront monstrous creatures below 8,000 feet, aiming to save a young boy's life — Hussain touched upon the pair's MCU history, and asked what their characters might be like if they met in a multiverse scenario. Mackie, who perhaps subconsciously laid the groundwork for this unexpected clash by appearing on the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in Toronto, dove into the idea right away, promising sparks would fly if Captain America ever encountered Vanessa. “It would be a great fight scene, put it that way,” Mackie said with a grin. Baccarin laughed, chiming in, “It would be scrappy."

The pair went on to elaborate on the chaos their characters could bring to a shared screen, with Mackie adding, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. It would definitely be the whole room, tow-up fight scene.” Though there’s no indication we’ll see this crossover anytime soon, it's still fun to see that the actors in the world's biggest franchise are still just as excited about seeing odd team-ups as much as the most diehard of fans.

Until then, fans can see Mackie and Baccarin team up on screen in Elevation, which opens in theaters on November 8.

5 10 Elevation n the post-apocalyptic Rockies, a father and two women risk their lives by facing monstrous creatures to save a young boy. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director George Nolfi Cast Anthony Mackie , Morena Baccarin , Maddie Hasson , Danny Boyd Jr. , Ian Hummel , Shauna Earp , James Anthony Perez , Dave Malkoff , Drexel Malkoff , Mike Hickman , Gregg S. Perry , Dalila Orozco Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Jacob Roman , Kenny Ryan Expand

