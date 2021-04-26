Disney has officially released a new poster of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. This is the second individual poster for Sam from the hit series, as his first saw him in his traditional Falcon getup, but since he took on the mantle his former friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) held in Episode 6 (“One World, One People), MCU fans now know him by a different name.

Sam’s new Captain America poster sees him in his white suit, fit with his new high-tech wings built by the Wakandans. The blue-and-white fabric features several stars, one at the center of his chest, and another on his right arm, while the uniform also has a few red accent lines on his torso. Most importantly at the forefront of the new poster is the Captain America shield, the one Sam gave away in Episode 1 (“New World Order”). The shield is synonymous with the mantle, which Sam used and displayed proudly in the final episode.

The Disney+ social media pages debuted the new poster on Monday afternoon, with a caption that was also as exciting as the new poster. “I’m #CaptainAmerica,” the new post read, as Sam stares directly into the camera.

While Sam explicitly states in Episode 6 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he is Captain America, others seem to approve of his new title, as he is immediately called Cap by those on-site in the aftermath of the Flag-Smasher fight. The new poster reveal also goes hand-in-hand with the news of a Captain America 4 in the MCU, and while no names have been attached to the project at this time, it can be assumed that Mackie will be at the forefront of the picture.

Directed by Kari Skogland, with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Amy Aquino, and Danny Ramirez. All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+. Check out the poster of Mackie as Captain America below.

