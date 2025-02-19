Anthony Mackie is soaring to new heights with Captain America: Brave New World in theaters. Though he's been playing Sam Wilson for the better part of a decade, Brave New World elevates Mackie's high flying hero to a new status quo — and throws him smack-dab into the middle of a conspiracy that involves a Harrison Ford-shaped Hulk. What sets Sam apart from his best friend and predecessor, Steve Rogers, is their skillsets. While Steve has a super soldier serum coursing through his veins, Sam gets by with tech (especially since his suit is woven with Vibranium and can take more than a few hits.) But before he picked up the star-spangled shield, Mackie played a super-soldier of a different kind in Netflix's Outside The Wire, which took a cyberpunk approach to the military thriller.

What Is ‘Outside the Wire’ About?

Image via Netflix

Outside the Wire begins in 2036, as hostilities between Russian and Ukranian fighters has reached a tipping point. The U.S. has deployed forces that include drone pilots and robotic soldiers, referred to as "G.U.M.P.s", to keep the peace — but things escalate when Lt. Thomas Harp (Damson Idris) goes against orders to save his fellow soldiers. Reassigned to another base, Harp is sent on a mission with his new commanding officer Leo (Mackie) to infiltrate Russian territory and prevent local warlord Victor Koval (Pilou Asbæk) from getting his hands on a series of nuclear missiles. However, before this, Harp learned a shocking secret: Leo is a highly advanced android soldier who's not only superhumanly strong, but is able to pass himself off as human. As they clash with Koval’s forces, they encounter an orphanage run by Sofiya (Emily Beecham), a woman connected to the Ukrainian resistance.

Anthony Mackie’s Character in ‘Outside the Wire’ Tackles Issues of AI and Warfare