Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was such an iconic figure in American history that any actor cast to play him faced an unenviable challenge. In addition to the responsibility that came with portraying someone who changed the Civil Rights movement forever, a performer would need to live up to the archive footage that exists of King giving speeches, as it is quite possible that he was among the most charismatic leaders in political history. Although David Oyelowo delivered an awards-worthy performance in the biopic Selma, the film attempted to tell a complete portrayal of King’s entire life. However, Anthony Mackie gave a brilliant performance of King in the HBO film All the Way, which centered on Bryan Cranston’s role as President Lyndon B. Johnson.

What Is 'All the Way' About?