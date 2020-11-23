In case you haven't noticed, Netflix likes Anthony Mackie. The actor has already starred in two Netflix series as well as two Netflix movies, with two more on the way. Which is great. Nobody loves Anthony Mackie more than me. But that's only because the Netflix algorithm is not a person. It's code. See, the Netflix algorithm is the new king of tastemakers, and it has determined that The People like Anthony Mackie -- being in the most popular movie of all time will do that for ya -- so Anthony Mackie is who the Netflix algorithm will bring them. Does that make Anthony Mackie's omnipresence on Netflix a self-fulfilling prophecy? I suppose so. Which brings me to Mackie's new movie, The Ogun.

That's the title of the Avengers: Endgame star's latest action thriller, which he'll produce for Netflix alongside Jason Michael Berman. The duo previously teamed on Netflix's 2019 sci-fi drama IO, which paired Mackie with Margaret Qualley, while Berman also produced Burning Sands and The Last Days of American Crime for the streamer.

The Ogun will find Mackie playing a man named Xavier Rhodes, who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria hoping to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes must push the limits of his powerful abilities and go on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it's too late.

Image via Disney/Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, describing the project as being in the vein of "John Wick crossed with Dante's Inferno." There's no director attached yet, but apparently, former stuntman Madison Turner (The Dark Knight Rises) wrote the script. THR notes that he's currently rewriting the script for Kill or Be Killed, based on the Ed Brubaker comic, which is one of the few comics I've actually read, and it was awesome. I'm looking forward to that project, and The Ogun sounds like it just may be its rival in terms of its violence.