Anthony Mann was an American filmmaker active between the 1930s and '60s. He specialized in film noirs and Westerns, although he also dabbled in historical epics later in his career. He is perhaps most well-known for his collaborations with actor James Stewart. This partnership resulted in a series of psychologically complex Westerns, like Winchester '73 and The Naked Spur, that redefined the genre. Some of them are frequently ranked among the genre's greatest works.

Visually, Mann's calling card was harsh but gorgeous landscapes, capturing the American West in all its varied grandeur. Thematically, his films tend to be bleak and morally gray, focusing on antiheroes rather than the morally pure protagonists of earlier Westerns. For this reason, they have aged more gracefully than most other Westerns from the '50s. Mann's ability to blend action with profound emotional depth has cemented his place as one of the genre's finest storytellers. Here are his ten strongest projects, ranked.

10 'Man of the West' (1958)

Starring: Gary Cooper, Julie London, Lee J. Cobb, Arthur O'Connell

"That's the ugliest thing I ever saw in my life!" Gary Cooper leads the cast here as Link Jones, a former outlaw trying to leave his past behind. The plot kicks into gear after Link's train is robbed, and he finds himself stranded with two other passengers. Seeking shelter, they stumble upon Link's old gang, now led by his sadistic uncle, Dock Tobin (Lee J. Cobb). Forced to rejoin the gang, Link must navigate the treacherous dynamics of his past while protecting the innocent travelers.

Man of the West is notable for featuring one of Cooper's very best performances. With the role, he demonstrated his usual mix of integrity, determination, and inner conflict, but cranks it up to new heights. His performance is complemented by Mann's bleak world-building: the environment is unforgiving, the violence excruciating, and its repercussions deadly. Some viewers will appreciate the harshness, while others may find it a little overwhelming.

9 'The Far Country' (1954)

Starring: James Stewart, Ruth Roman, Walter Brennan, John McIntire

Image via Universal Pictures

"I don't need other people. I don't need help. I can take care of me." In this one, James Stewart plays Jeff Webster, a solitary cattleman who, along with his partner Ben Tatum (Walter Brennan), drives his herd from Wyoming to Alaska during the Klondike Gold Rush. Webster is a man who values his independence above all, but as he gets embroiled in the lawless town of Dawson, he finds himself at odds with the ruthless Judge Gannon (John McIntire), who controls the region with an iron fist.

The Far Country is gritty and emotionally layered, rich with moral ambiguity and stunning Alaskan vistas. Webster is a formidable frontiersman, as one would expect from a Stewart protagonist, but he's a more tragic kind of hero: reluctant, worn out, isolated, untrusting. This makes The Far Country a quiet, more somber brand of Western, especially for Mann. It portrays the freedom of the lone cowboy in more ambiguous terms.

8 'Bend of the River' (1952)

Starring: James Stewart, Arthur Kennedy, Julia Adams, Rock Hudson

Image via Metro-Goldwyn Mayer

"Always point this toward the North Star." This tale of survival and redemption unfolds against the backdrop of the Oregon Trail. Once again, Stewart is at the helm, this time playing Glyn McLyntock, a former border raider seeking a new life as a trail guide. On the trail, he rescues Emerson Cole (Arthur Kennedy) from a lynch mob, forming an uneasy alliance. However, as they face unforgiving terrain and ruthless gold prospectors, old habits die hard, and the line between friend and foe blurs.

Although the final act resorts to some generic action, the majority of the film is carried simply by the compelling dynamic between McLyntock and Cole. It works because both actors are so good. In particular, the usually righteous Stewart turns in a much grayer and more menacing performance here, in the best way. He has an especially particularly memorable scene where he warns an enemy that they will spend their nights in fear at the thought that he might be waiting in the darkness.

Bend of the River Release Date January 29, 1952 Director Anthony Mann Cast James Stewart , Rock Hudson , Arthur Kennedy , Julie Adams Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Western

7 'El Cid' (1961)

Starring: Charlton Heston, Sophia Loren, Raf Vallone, Geneviève Page

Image via Allied Artists

"Our dream was short." El Cid is a historical epic featuring Charlton Heston as the legendary Spanish hero Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, known as El Cid, who becomes a unifying force in 11th-century Spain during the Christian reconquest against the Moors. Sophia Loren co-stars as Jimena, Rodrigo's love. Their relationship is strained by political machinations and the demands of duty.

This is a grand-scale affair, and Mann clearly revels in having such a big canvas to work with. He brings to life the sweeping battles, intricate court politics, and personal sacrifices that define El Cid's journey. It's a cavalcade of jousting, sieges, and massive infantry clashes. They're certainly entertaining, though they threaten to overshadow the characters at certain points. The overlong narrative stumbles occasionally, and the performances sometimes veer into melodrama (some overblown lines of dialogue don't help), but fundamentally, this is a solid example of 1960s epic filmmaking done right.

6 'The Furies' (1950)

Starring: Barbara Stanwyck, Walter Huston, Wendell Corey, Judith Anderson

"My husband will be my choice, not yours." In this darker, more psychological Western, Barbara Stanwyck is Vance Jeffords, a strong-willed woman determined to claim her inheritance from her tyrannical father, T.C. (Walter Huston), who controls a vast cattle empire in New Mexico. Vance is willing to defy societal norms to assert her independence, leading to explosive conflict.

The Furies wasn't a commercial or critical success when it was first released, but its acclaim has steadily grown due to its departure from the typical Western formula. Some have dubbed it a "Freudian Western", because of its focus on familial infighting and a toxic parent-child relationship. In some ways, it almost feels like a Shakespearean drama, but with Western trappings. Most of the scenes play out indoors, with the characters trading barbed words rather than gunfire. This is at least a refreshing change of pace, and Stanwyck, perhaps most famous for The Lady Eve, is always good.

5 'The Glenn Miller Story' (1954)

Starring: James Stewart, June Allyson, Harry Morgan, Charles Drake

Image via Universal International

"I'm not gonna be a sideman all my life, a trombone player." The Glenn Miller Story is a biopic of big-band leader Glenn Miller, with James Stewart in the title role. It traces Miller's rise from a struggling trombonist to one of the most celebrated musicians of his time, known for hits like "In the Mood" and "Moonlight Serenade." Mann balances the musical performances with the personal aspects of Miller’s life, particularly his relationship with his wife, Helen (June Allyson).

The film captures the essence of the swing era, and the narrative builds to big, emotional moments (even if some scenes play fast and loose with the facts). A few of the storytelling choices fall a little flat, but viewers who like big band music are likely to be charmed. Indeed, the soundtrack album spent 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard albums chart. Plus, a host of musicians make cameo appearances, including Louis Armstrong.

4 'The Tin Star' (1957)

Starring: Henry Fonda, Anthony Perkins, Betsy Palmer, Neville Brand

Image via Paramount Pictures

"A decent man doesn't want to kill, but if you're gonna shoot, you shoot to kill." Former bounty hunter Morgan Hickman (Henry Fonda) arrives in a small town to collect a reward for a dead outlaw. His cynical worldview puts him at odds with the inexperienced sheriff, Ben Owens (Anthony Perkins, most famous for playing Norman Bates in Psycho), who is struggling to maintain order in the town. Despite his reluctance, Hickman becomes a mentor to Owens, teaching him the skills and principles needed to be a true lawman.

This is a familiar trope of an aging man reflecting on his life, but Mann executes it with style and deftness. More than that, The Tin Star succeeds because of the chemistry between Fonda and Perkins. The former is intense, restrained, and world-weary, while the latter is vulnerable, green, and idealistic. All told, this low-budget Western punches above its weight, and breezes by at just 93 minutes long.

3 'The Man from Laramie' (1955)

Starring: James Stewart, Arthur Kennedy, Donald Crisp, Cathy O'Donnell

Image via Columbia Pictures

"What are you stickin' your neck out for, Charley?" This revenge-driven Western was the final collaboration between Mann and James Stewart. It sees Stewart taking on the role of Will Lockhart, a man on a quest to find the men responsible for selling rifles to the Apaches, who used them to kill his brother. Lockhart’s search leads him to the town of Coronado, where he becomes embroiled in a violent power struggle between rancher Alec Waggoman (Donald Crisp) and his reckless son, Dave (Alex Nicol).

The Man from Laramie features Mann's usual striking landscapes (this time shot in Technicolor and ultra-wide CinemaScope) and characters facing inner turmoil, alongside one of his more complex plots. There are strong mystery elements at play here, which the director handles well. Not to mention, he flexes newfound muscle for shooting interiors, creating moody settings out of locations like Waggoman's office and Lockhart's jail cell.

2 'The Naked Spur' (1953)

Starring: James Stewart, Janet Leigh, Robert Ryan, Ralph Meeker

Image via MGM

"A man gets set for trouble head-on and it sneaks up behind him every time!" Howard Kemp (Stewart) is a bounty hunter determined to bring in the notorious outlaw Ben Vandergroat (Robert Ryan) to claim a $5,000 reward. Along the way, Kemp reluctantly partners with an old prospector (Millard Mitchell) and a dishonorably discharged soldier (Ralph Meeker), both of whom have their own motives for capturing Vandergroat. As they journey through the treacherous Rocky Mountains, Vandergroat sows discord among the group, exploiting their greed and mistrust.

This is a more psychological Western, where the real threats are not deadly landscapes or rogue gunslingers but the protagonists' own flaws and insecurities. They're engaged in a profound battle of wits. The highlights are the acting and the strong writing (the screenplay received an Oscar nomination, uncommon for a Western at the time). The Naked Spur was successful on release and some critics have hailed it as a masterpiece of the genre.

The Naked Spur Release Date February 1, 1953 Director Anthony Mann Cast James Stewart , Janet Leigh , Robert Ryan , Millard Mitchell Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Western

1 'Winchester '73' (1950)

Starring: James Stewart, Shelley Winters, Dan Duryea, Stephen McNally

Image via Universal Pictures

"This is the kind of cowtown that needs a lot of law." Winchester '73 was the first collaboration between Mann and Stewart. It's not only the best product of their creative partnership, but Mann's best movie, period. The story follows Lin McAdam (Stewart) as he relentlessly pursues his father’s murderer, Dutch Henry Brown (Stephen McNally), across the American frontier. The narrative is structured around a coveted Winchester rifle, which changes hands multiple times throughout the film, symbolizing the shifting power dynamics and moral ambiguity of the West.

The film is lean, mean, and psychologically complex, building up to one of the most intense shootouts in any Western from the 1950s. Winchester '73 was hit on release, greatly redefined audience perceptions of Stewart, and is now widely recognized as one of the greatest Westerns of all time. Not for nothing, it currently holds an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 27 reviews. It represents the very best of Mann's hard-edged body of work.

