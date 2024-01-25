The Big Picture Jennifer Lopez will produce an animated film based on Bob the Builder.

The film will follow Roberto (Anthony Ramos) traveling to Puerto Rico for a construction job.

The big screen debut of Bob the Builder is part of Mattel Films' lineup, which includes movies based on American Girl and Barney.

Can we fix it? Yes, we can! Bob the Builder is getting his shot at the big screen! Mattel Films are already setting sights on their next big project after Barbie, as Jennifer Lopez will be producing an animated film based on Bob the Builder. The titular character will be voiced by Anthony Ramos, who starred in last summer's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The creative builder with a very positive attitude is meant to debut on the big screen after a decade's worth of heartwarming stories on television. Bob the Builder will also be produced by Ramos, alongside Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico. Bob's new adventure will also be a celebration of culture.

Bob the Builder will follow Roberto (Ramos), who is set to travel to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. After taking notice of the problems on the island, the protagonist will learn what it really means to build something, in a story that will highlight the culture of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people. The Bob the Builder animated series premiered in 1999, with his final stories reaching home media in 2011. It's time for Bob the Builder to jump to the big screen, with the beloved animated character breaking new ground when it comes to his visit to Puerto Rico.

Felipe Vargas, who is working on the upcoming Rosario starring David Dastmalchian, will write the screenplay for Bob the Builder. The big screen debut of the animated character joins a long list of projects in development at Mattel Films, including movies based on American Girl and Barney. The studio has been busy hiring filmmakers such as Daniel Kaluuya and Vin Diesel to work on their projects, but most of them don't have a release date at the moment. Time will tell if Bob the Builder will become a priority for the company, or if another property will debut on the big screen first.

Jennifer Lopez Continues to Build a Remarkable Year in Her Career

Before producing Bob the Builder for Mattel films, Jennifer Lopez will focus on the release of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. The Prime Video movie is meant to accompany the release of the artist's ninth studio album, presenting audiences with a fictional narrative based on Lopez's life. She's also set to appear on SNL as the musical guest alongside Ayo Edebiri. Meanwhile, Anthony Ramos will be seen in this summer's Twisters before he voices the lead character of Bob the Builder. The duo will focus on celebrating Latin culture in the upcoming animated movie, as an iconic cartoon character makes the jump to the big screen for the first time in his building career.

Bob the Builder does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further news and check out our interview with Ramos for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below.