After starring in Twisters, which grossed more than $350 million at the worldwide box office, one of the film's stars has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Anthony Ramos has joined the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's untitled thriller, which will stream on Netflix upon release. In addition to the title, the plot for the film remains under wraps, but Ramos joins a star-studded cast led by Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, with Jared Harris, Greta Lee, Moses Ingram, Tracey Letts, and Gabriel Basso all tapped for supporting roles. Deadline's article reports that the thriller will take place at the White House as a national crisis unfolds, but Netflix did not confirm this report when Deadline reached out for confirmation. The untitled film is also currently without a start date for production and a release date.

No screenwriter has been tapped for the film, but Bigelow will direct, and it will be her first feature outing since she helmed Detroit in 2017. Detroit is led by two Marvel and Star Wars veterans, Anthony Mackie and John Boyega, and the true crime thriller follows a group of rogue police officers in Detroit who respond to the 1967 Detroit riots with retribution over justice in their minds. Detroit was well-received upon release, and the film currently sits at an 82% score from critics and a 79% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Bigelow has also directed Zero Dark Thirty (Jessica Chastain, Joel Edgerton), The Hurt Locker (Jeremy Renner, Guy Pearce), and K-19: The Widowmaker (Harrison Ford).

What Else Has Anthony Ramos Been in Recently?

Before starring in Twisters, Anthony Ramos starred in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts along with Dominique Fishback and Dean Scott Vasquez. He also starred in the hit Netflix movie Dumb Money, which stars Paul Dano and Vincent D'Onofrio and tells the story of the Netflix game stock crisis. Even after Twisters, Ramos most recently starred in Distant, the dystopian sci-fi flick which also features Naomi Scott and Zachary Quinto. He will next be seen playing The Hood in Iron Heart, the Disney+ series following Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and also starring Alden Ehrenreich.

Kathryn Bigelow's untitled film does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, now streaming on Paramount+.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 6 10 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a sci-fi action movie set after the events of 2018's Bumblebee as a series reboot of sorts and is heavily inspired by the Beast Wars series. The film follows two archaeologists who find themselves following the heroic Autobots as they come face to face with several other tribes of intergalactic transformers. Director Steven Caple Jr. Cast Anthony Ramos , Dominique Fishback , Domenic Di Rosa Runtime 127 minutes Writers Joby Harold , Matt Holloway , Art Marcum , Darnell Metayer , Ken Nolan , Josh Peters

