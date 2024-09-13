Marvel's upcoming series Ironheart has been long-gestating, but eagerly anticipated, as it introduces a new hero and explores powerful themes of both innovation and conflict. The series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a brilliant MIT student who creates a highly advanced suit of armor—reprising her role from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—and dives deep into the story of a young genius who builds a new suit from spare parts, evolving into the next hero to take on the mantle of Ironheart. Joining her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Anthony Ramos, who will portray the villainous Parker Robbins, also known as "the Hood".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ramos shared his enthusiasm for the series and its portrayal of both heroes and villains, as well as the performance of Thorne in the lead role. Reflecting on the moment he first saw the trailer at D23, Ramos said:

“We walked onstage, and they played this new trailer of Ironheart, and it was my first time seeing it. And I’m not gonna lie, just as a fan, I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy. If this show is half as good as this trailer, we in the mix'. Dominique Thorne is incredible. She plays this genius, and she creates this new suit out of basically just spare parts. In her genius way, she creates this state-of-the-art, beautiful, high-tech suit. She becomes Ironheart.”

'Ironheart' Will Explore the Dangerous Pull of Too Much Power

Ramos also went into detail on his own character, The Hood, a villain whose story explores the dangerous allure of power. “I get to play this villain, the Hood, and Parker Robbins in the comics, he gets this hood, and it’s too powerful for him. It’s overwhelming, and it starts to damage his body. You can see it on the outside, and you can see how it’s even affecting him on the inside and his personality,” Ramos explained. The Hood's addiction to power becomes a key part of the story, with Ramos describing how Robbins becomes consumed by his need for vengeance and control: “He’s like, ‘I can’t let it go.’ It becomes this weapon to seek vengeance.”

Ramos expressed excitement about the show's creative team, particularly highlighting the work of the art and visual effects departments: “I’m excited for y’all to see what we did with this character... Jonah [Levy] and his whole team, they were amazing with the tattoos and the scars. They really did a crazy job.”

It's been a long time coming, but with the blend of a complex villain and an inspiring young hero, Ironheart will hopefully carry on the positive vibes in the MCU following this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine. Disney+ will release Ironheart in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.

Ironheart Genius teenage inventor Riri Williams creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Cast Dominique Thorne , Alden Ehrenreich , Manny Montana , Anthony Ramos , Lyric Ross Main Genre superheroes Seasons 1

