The cast for Joey Power’s next directorial feature is set and you’ll swoon over it. The After Everything filmmaker has set his next project which will be a romantic comedy titled, Love Language. The feature has an impeccable lineup of familiar stars including Chloë Grace Moretz, Anthony Ramos, Manny Jacinto, Isabel May, Lukas Gage, and Billie Lourd. While the plot and further casting details are kept tightly under wraps, the romantic comedy will start filming in mid-October in Chicago, Illinois. We can expect more details then, meanwhile, Power is directing from his own script.

The Team Behind ‘Love Language’

Image via Universal Pictures

Power is well known to co-write and co-direct After Everything starring Jeremy Allen White, Maika Monroe, and DeRon Horton. His other credits include Benjamin Kasulke’s Banana Split. Going by his previous work, viewers can expect a lot of laughs and some tender moments in the upcoming film. Kick-Ass star Moretz recently lent her voice to Netflix’s animated hit Nimona, alongside Riz Ahmed. Her other credits include features like Martin Scorsese's historical adventure Hugo, Tim Burton's horror comedy Dark Shadows, the satirical sitcom 30 Rock and many more.

Ramos was last seen in Twisters starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. He’ll be next seen in Marvel Studios’ Ironheart series in 2025. He will also star in Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming film on Netflix and Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty, which he is also executive producing. Jacinto recently received acclaim from Star Wars fans for his portrayal of Qimir/The Stranger in spin-off The Acolyte. He is also filming for the much-awaited legacy sequel Freakier Friday which will bring back Jaime Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. It’ll be really fun to see him playing the love interest in this body-swap comedy.

May is perhaps best known for portraying Elsa Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s Western 1883. She further lends her voice as the narrator of sequel 1923. Her other credits include the Netflix series Alexa & Katie, Young Sheldon, and more. Her upcoming projects include Menace for Spooky Pictures and Falling for Gulfstream Pictures. White Lotus fame Gage is well known for roles in American Vandal, Netflix’s You, Euphoria, and Fargo. Lourd is well known for her roles in the horror anthology American Horror Story and as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Love Language is produced by Ari Lubet for 3 Arts Entertainment; Colin Jost and Jeff Grosvenor for No Notes Productions, and Bert Hamelinck and Allison Hironaka for Caviar. Executive producers include Michael Sagol of Caviar and Tyson Bidner. No release date or window has been announced for Love Language, yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.