While he may have not received the ruling that he was looking for in the courtroom, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp isn’t ending his fight to shine a light on inappropriate behavior in Hollywood. According to Deadline, the actor will be the face and voice of Cineflix Productions' latest docuseries, Surviving Hollywood, a project which will do a deep dive into the underbelly of the entertainment business and expose the abuse and bigotry so deeply entrenched within it.

A fervent supporter of victims’ rights, Rapp’s name was first attached to the movement back in 2017 when he was one of the first individuals to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey. The stage and screen actor alleged that when he was just 14 years old, a then 26-year-old Spacey made sexual advances to him. After a complicated courtroom process, Spacey was found not liable for battery.

Rapp, the crew, and guests of Surviving Hollywood will take audiences through the troubling beginnings of what has become a guarded and secretive dark side of the industry, turning its focus to racism and gender politics. The production will use archival footage to mold their story along with interviews from those who have personally experienced the traumatic and damaging side of Hollywood. Featuring claims that we’ve already heard, the docuseries will also share accounts that haven’t yet been told.

In a statement released alongside the docuseries’ announcement, Rapp said that he was “honored” to be standing in the hosting role for the production and that he was hoping to transform the “industry and world” into “a safer place for all of us.” The Rent star also executive produces alongside Cineflix Productions’ J.C. Mills.

With a long-running career on both the stages of Broadway and the silver screens of Hollywood, Rapp has been in the business for over 30 years since his debut role in Chris Columbus’ classic comedy and directorial debut, Adventures in Babysitting. The actor would also star in the classic coming-of-age, Richard Linklater-helmed film Dazed and Confused before landing the Broadway role of a lifetime originating the part of Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson’s Rent. The actor would go on to reprise the role in the beloved musical’s film adaptation and eventually land a part on the currently running Star Trek: Discovery cast alongside fellow Rent alum, Wilson Cruz.

