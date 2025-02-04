Fascism is a political school of thought that prioritizes a hyper-authoritarian government and ultranationalism, spreading the lie that the people of one's country are a superior group while everyone else is subhuman or inferior. It also places importance on the military might of a nation, the abolition of the electoral process, and allows dictators to bestow power to whomever they please, whenever they please, and for whatever reason. There are very few fascist states left in the world, but back in the early half of the 20th Century, it was a huge deal and was the primary ideology of the Nazis and their allies.

Obviously, it is an ideology that most would deem dangerous and extremely unethical, which is why there have been so many films made decrying the backward mentality that is fascism. Not all of these movies take place in World War II either, but that's okay because their messages are truly timeless and serve as a warning that fascism should never rise again. These are the best anti-fascist movies, coming from a wide array of genres and styles to all deliver the same crucial message.

10 'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Directed by James McTeigue

To be fair, V for Vendetta isn't just anti-fascist but anti-authoritarian in general, advocating for the individual freedoms of people to live as they please and standing against overly controlling or oppressive governments. It has since become an often-misused symbol for politics, with many sides claiming it belongs to them; alas, the movie actually belongs to anarchists. Indeed, V for Vendetta places a heavy emphasis on the total abolition of government and law as a whole, preferring to give power to individuals and let them decide things for themselves.

One of its main strong points is that fascism isn't portrayed in the dystopian thriller as some distant thing but as an ideology that ordinary people can fall victim to, with the idea that evil often presents itself in the most mundane forms. Even though many may not agree with V for Vendetta's glorification of anarchy and rebellion, its message of anti-totalitarianism and anti-fascism is still sure to resonate with many, which has allowed it to become a culturally iconic and highly symbolic movie.

9 'American History X' (1998)

Directed by Tony Kaye

American History X follows the life of Derek (Edward Norton), a neo-Nazi in the present day who is sent to prison for the murder of two Black teenagers, which he committed in the name of his ideals and beliefs. Upon his relief from prison, he becomes a changed man and decides to rethink his life, political views, and actions so that his younger brother, who looks up to him, does not suffer the same fate.

The movie may not be set in an actual fascist dictatorship or at a time when it was as big as it once was. Still, it's pretty open about its stance on the matter, portraying that fascists ought to change their ways and reconsider things, if not for themselves, then for those who admire them. Of course, there is a lot of gruesome violence in this crime drama, which helps display the negative effects of Derek's beliefs. After all, if he had never joined up with the neo-Nazis, it's likely that none of this ever would have happened to him in the first place.

8 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Inglourious Basterds is an alternate history flick that takes place during World War II, imagining a fictitious team of misfits who undertake a daring mission to assassinate Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany. Nazi officials, both real and fictional, are portrayed as the villains here, and not even the sympathetic kind. Rather, these villains are the unapologetically evil kind and garner no sympathy from the audience. The movie is about killing several of these Nazis—how much more blatantly anti-fascist can you get?

Even with its political message, Inglourious Basterds is actually pretty fun, with some decent action and biting humor in which the Nazis are always the butt of the joke. Not only does it show Nazis being killed, but it also pokes fun and laughs at them for their downfall and their messed-up worldview. While the movie was heavily inspired by other flicks, it still has that Quentin Tarantino flair and has a moral that will hopefully never fade or be lost to the sands of time.