Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac was one of the biggest games of 2023, even coming in oh-so-close at the Game Awards’ Game of the Year contest, falling behind Baldur’s Gate 3. The game was lauded by both critics and fans upon its release, with all who played effectively praising its ability to build on an already captivating story while delivering revolutionary graphics and gameplay. Hot Toys recently decided to get in on the fun and unveiled a new Spider-Man 2 figure of Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) near the end of the game after Mr. Negative (Stephen Oyoung) helps Mile Morales (Nadji Jeter) clear the Venom (Tony Todd) leftovers out of him. Once this happens, Spider-Man is given access to the Anti-Venom suit, which unlocks several new powers and an incredibly stylish array of options with different color schemes.

The Spider-Man 2 Anti-Venom Hot Toys figures show Peter Parker fully embracing the light with the symbiotic tentacles coming out of all sides of him. The collectible comes with three interchangeable eyepieces to control how intently Spider-Man is looking at something, as well as a physique depicted by a specialized body in detailed texture, a newly tailored white costume with black accents and a black Spider-emblem, with webbing accessories and a stand for display. The tendrils that come off of Spider-Man’s back and sides are also detachable for those who want a more traditional look. Hot Toys has a whole array of Spider-Man 2 figures, including one of Peter Parker’s normal suit with a Miles Morales one to pair with it, a Venom figure showing Harry Osborne’s dark turn, and alternate suit designs like Superior Spider-Man.

Will There Be Another Game in Insomniac’s ‘Spider-Man’ Series?

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 3 has not yet been announced, but it is highly speculated considering the success of the second game, which sold a record number of copies and came close to winning Game of the Year. Most players were expecting a DLC for Spider-Man 2 by now, but Insomniac Games was hacked late last year and sensitive information about employees and unreleased games was sent out onto the internet, which certainly threw a wrench in potential plans if it didn’t cancel them entirely.

The Spider-Man 2 Anti-Venom Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and retails for $290. Spider-Man 2 is available to play on Playstation and will release on PC on Januar 30, 2025. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on more toys and collectibles.