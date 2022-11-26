All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) is currently streaming on Netflix, a battle torn drama adapted from the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, who channeled his experiences as a German soldier during World War One in a criticism of the war itself. The groundbreaking story is the quintessential anti-war film depicting the proverbial hell-on-earth landscape of trench warfare as it following an eager young soldier, Paul (Felix Kammerer), whose fantasies of heroism are quickly ravaged by warfare.

Now the concept of an anti-war film has been thoroughly debated, some critics, historians and filmmakers would say any film about war is pro-war, while others find them inherently anti-war. Characterizing a war film as either pro or anti-war is entirely subjective and can fall along a diverse spectrum between the two polar opposites. However, the traits of films like All Quiet on the Western Front that do not idolize or romanticize warfare often focus on tragic events over heroic actions and begs the question if the bloodshed was even worth cost.

'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Paths of Glory resembles the useless loss of life depicted in All Quiet on the Western Front, as it also depicts WWI, a war that is infamous for being a prolonged bloody stalemate that was catastrophic for both sides. Directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Kirk Douglas, the film follows French soldiers through the trenches and into no man's land, facing the impossible demands of generals barking orders from their cushy command posts.

After failing to complete an attack and retreating the soldiers are accused of cowardice and three men are randomly chosen to be executed as an example. Douglas' Colonel Dax defends the soldiers, vouching for the importance of human life while his leaders toss them away like pawns on the chessboard; without compassion or remorse for the casualties they cause out of their dangerous sense of pride.

'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

It's common for anti-war films to reside in conflicts that are highly regarded as controversial, like WWI that resulted in masses of unnecessary death. Like wise, the Vietnam War has been vastly demonized in cinema's history, and Apocalypse Now is no exception, as the character's experience mental breakdowns and a slow slip into savagery.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film stars Martin Sheen as Captain Willard, tasked to track down and eliminate a rogue special forces officer, Colonel Kurtz played by Marlon Brando. Traversing the rivers and jungles Willard narrates on the ways the men around him cope with war, some dwell on the comforts of home, yet the tease can only drive men more mad. In the final cynical conclusion the rogue Colonel embraces the horror and accepts his inner evil in order to achieve victory.

'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Full Metal Jacket falls in line with so many negative interpretations of the Vietnam War, depicting the dehumanization and depravity of war. The film tip toes the line in being purely anti-war, however the film is included in Stanley Kubrick's impressive filmography that features many anti-war tendencies. Kubrick has never been known to be so blatant, but instead displays certain contradictions and hypocrisies of the military.

Full Metal Jacket stars Matthew Modine as Private J.T. "Joker" Davis, in his path through the Vietnam War starting with boot camp. Joker is put through the ringer by the harsh Drill Sergeant (R. Lee Ermey), and faced with communal punishment caused by the slowly adapting Private Pyle (Vincent D'Onofrio). While it wasn't actual war that crushes Pyle's sanity, it is just the first of many shattering experiences the characters would go through in the war ahead as their humanity is slowly beaten down.

'Come and See' (1985)

Come and See is a disturbingly real look at war crimes, in this case acts committed by the Nazis in occupied Belarus during WWII. The film stars 13-year-old Aleksei Kravchenko as Flyora, a boy who actively joins the Soviet Partisans and witnesses atrocities committed against his village. The film then challenges its characters and the audience on how to counteract such evil.

Displaying horrific scenes of violence and genocide from an evil that laughs and applauds at such acts is where the terror festers. But to counter evil with evil may spiral humanity into depths we cannot return from, even presenting the longtime hypothetical question; would you snuff out a baby Hitler? Where does innocence stop and evil begin and is war ever a solution or just an unfortunate response?

'The Great Dictator' (1940)

The Great Dictator was written, directed, produced, scored by and starring the legendary Charlie Chaplin in the first talking film of his career. In a deliberate criticism of the rise of Fascism in Europe, Chaplin crafted a satirical comedy and portrayed both a power hungry dictator and a humble Jewish barber. Through a string of gags and stunts Chaplin delivered his trademark humor, before turning the film into a platform for one of cinema's most enthralling monologues.

In an impassioned speech that is still all too relevant today, Chaplin denounces evil to promote compassion and love for one another. While Chaplin was calling out the dictators that came to power, the message as a whole was anti-war, anti-greed and anti-hatred. In the reaction to the bloodshed and lessons of history Chaplin hoped to inspire humanity to take a course of action to protect humanity as a whole.

'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Before 1978 most films depicting the Vietnam War still had a sense of heroics, morality and justice in its narratives, however The Deer Hunter was one of the first to show the conflict in a negative light. Instead of focusing on the valor of men in combat the film takes its time to study its main characters before, during and after the war to see how their experiences effected them and their families back home.

Starring strong performances from Robert DeNiro, Christopher Walken, Maryll Streep and many more, the story is structured in 3-parts; before the war to establish the characters, during the war where the main two protagonists become prisoners of war, and after where the two grapple with their altered lives in very different ways. The simmering drama boils over during tense scenes of Russian Roulette, where the gamble of life and death during wartime shows the perverse nature of war.

'Platoon' (1986)

As a veteran of the Vietnam War, filmmaker Oliver Stone crafted many of his films to criticize the war and the darkness of humanity he witnessed, depicting warfare with cynicism, narcissism and savagery. As a result Platoon displays a grisly take on war as the group of U.S. Army soldiers are conflicted between two radically different leaders, one evil and the other good.

Platoon follows newly volunteered soldier Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen), who witnesses a split between his platoon siding with either the ruthless and cynical Sergeant Barnes (Tom Berenger) or the more idealistic and moral compass of Sergeant Elias (Willem Dafoe). Like many negative interpretations of war Barnes is willing to commit horrendous actions in order to get the job done, seeing Elias' moral code as a weakness that is expendable.

'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Unlike many films on this list Hacksaw Ridge does depict acts of heroism, however what sets this film apart is that the heroics come from the protection of life rather than extinguishing it. The film stars Andrew Garfield in the true story of Desmond Doss, an American combat medic who received the medal of honor for saving countless lives during the battle of Okinawa in 1945.

Doss was a conscientious objector, who through his devout religious and pacifist ideals refused to carry a weapon or kill in combat. The film showcases Doss' criticisms from his comrades, going against the basic principles of the mission of war, but his selfless actions as a medic to save lives is a unique take on the anti-war characteristics of this heroic war film.

'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

Born on the Fourth of July plays many of the same notes as All Quiet on the Western Front, showcasing a main protagonist willing and eager to join the war effort only to become quickly disillusioned. Similar to Paul, Sergeant Ron Kovick, played by Tom Cruise, is raised as a proud citizen and motivated to defend his country. However, both characters quickly experience brutality and loss as Kovick returns home physically and emotionally wounded.

The film is based on the autobiography of the real Ron Kovick, who would return from the Vietnam War paralyzed and haunted by his experiences. The anti-war sentiment is mustered within the film as Kovick channeled his torment into activism, speaking out against the war and criticizing the government for the poor treatment of its traumatized veterans.

'American Sniper' (2014)

Studying the complexities of war films reveals that the difference between an anti-war and pro-war film is not black and white, but a spectrum, and American Sniper is a great exercise in this debate, having themes of both. It stars Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle, a real US Navy SEAL who became one of the deadliest marksman in US History. Mobilized by the attacks on 9/11 Kyle acted as a protector, yet the war would take a tremendous toll on his civilian life.

The war film is a complex beast of emotions and actions, and like so many effective anti-war films American Sniper focuses the lens on the individual soldier and their hardships, a final lesson that begs the system to support its veterans not the war itself. While every war is the same, every war is different by the man, woman or child who experiences it, and in the end the message often displays that the very nature of war, despite any good intentions, can negatively impact the soul.

