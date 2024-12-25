Without getting too technical about what counts as a war, and what doesn’t, most can hopefully agree that war – as a concept – has been around for eons. Wars that were fought during the 20th and 21st centuries are the most well-documented, owing to technological advances, but plenty of wars were fought before things like photography or film were ever things.

Perhaps not coincidentally, most war movies, on account of being made during the 20th and 21st centuries, also explore conflicts that happened within the medium’s history. In turn, lots of anti-war movies are therefore about wars that were fought within the last century or so. Finding some that took place before 1900 isn't easy, but there are a few, and they're ranked below. Some are more directly anti-war than others, but if something takes at least some time to showcase the horror and/or futility of combat, then, for present purposes, it counts.

10 'The Last Valley' (1971)

Directed by James Clavell

The Thirty Years’ War (fought during the first half of the 1600s) is central to The Last Valley or, more specifically, the avoidance of it is. The titular location is isolated enough to have avoided much by way of warfare, but war spreads nonetheless and eventually finds its way to a village in this valley, with occupying soldiers disrupting the way of life for the people there, and death/bloodshed eventually following.

It’s a well-acted, beautifully scored, and sometimes powerful film; a little uneven, sure, but definitely underrated. It’s also pretty clearly got its sights set on showcasing the brutality of war, with the sequences early on before Omar Sharif’s character reaches sanctuary being especially gritty, and then the more tragic events in The Last Valley’s back half also proving quite harrowing and appropriately downbeat.

9 'Culloden' (1964)

Directed by Peter Watkins

You could watch hundreds upon hundreds of war movies and still not find anything quite like Culloden. It tackles a fairly obscure conflict, a battle that took place in the Scottish Highlands in 1746, but further, it explores this particular battle through the format of a mockumentary. Sure, a camera crew couldn’t have been around then, but you just have to go with it.

The presentation, though low budget, intends to make one feel as though they’re seeing the fighting playing out live, or close to it; maybe like a news report. Also, participants get interviewed about what’s going on. It’s surreal, dark, and quite creative, with Culloden also being essential in demonstrating how a mockumentary doesn’t necessarily have to be a comedy to work effectively.

8 'The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc' (1999)

Directed by Luc Besson

It’s understandably not as famous a movie about Joan of Arc as 1928’s The Passion of Joan of Arc, but The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc does qualify as a war movie, whereas that iconic silent film does not. The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc is more of an epic, showcasing some action and warfare before moving onto the tragic part of Joan of Arc's life as was focused on in The Passion of Joan of Arc.

Sure, Luc Besson does find spectacle in some scenes of warfare here, but other parts are truly brutal, and finding something spectacular doesn’t necessarily mean that thing looks glorious or fun. The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc is pretty blunt about how awful fighting during medieval times would’ve been for soldiers and, in that sense, the film does have some anti-war sentiments.

7 'The Last Samurai' (2003)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Throughout The Last Samurai, an unspeakably high number of people are seen dying on screen, with much of it ultimately being depicted as tragic. Like with The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc, there is a level of spectacle here, and The Last Samurai does qualify as an action movie, to some extent, but death is always at the forefront here; there’s just too much of it to ignore.

And with “Last” being in the title, it’s not surprising to see the film dealing with something ending, here mostly being about events that led to the end of the samurai, as a formally recognized group in Japan, which happened by the end of the 1800s, more or less. So, The Last Samurai comes pretty close to the 20th century, but still finds its story situated in 1877, so it can count for present purposes.

6 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

Directed by Joel Coen

Most people know the deal with Macbeth, given how it’s just about as famous as Shakespeare plays get, but if you somehow weren’t aware that the whole thing was a tragedy, 2021’s The Tragedy of Macbeth clues you in pretty nicely. The setting is medieval Scotland, and the drama plays out against the backdrop of war, with death, betrayal, revenge, and the supernatural all playing a part.

Every film adaptation of Macbeth is appropriately bleak, but there’s something extra haunting about The Tragedy of Macbeth, owing to how sparse, empty, and cold it feels. It’s got an amazing atmosphere throughout, and really impresses with its take on a classic tale of ambition driving one mad, not necessarily focusing on combat, but still ensuring one comes away from it all not exactly feeling sunny about war and those involved with it.

5 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Directed by Ridley Scott

The Crusades were, unsurprisingly, pretty rough, as Kingdom of Heaven goes to great lengths to show. These religious wars were fought over centuries, and can be defined into different groups (so the history is, to put it mildly, too complex to go over here), but with Kingdom of Heaven, the action takes place during the 12th century, highlighting the general cheapness of life for just about anyone the war touched.

As with a good many Ridley Scott movies, Kingdom of Heaven is big, flashy, and spectacular, but there aren’t any punches pulled with the scenes of warfare themselves, nor other issues and illnesses that affected people at this time. Also, it’s far more emotional and hard-hitting – not to mention better overall – if you go with the director’s cut over the less well-liked theatrical version, in this instance.