War movies have the ability to provide perspective on war itself, and anti-war movies provide specific commentary on how war has no winners. While many war dramas focus on ideas of patriotism and glory, anti-war movies are often more realistic stories of people who are simply caught up in the violence. Anti-war movies vary in how harshly they criticize people with political power. However, many of these movies highlight the systemic factors that contribute to the violence and destruction that war entails.

Some anti-war movies, like Full Metal Jacket, focus on the American experience and speak to how the larger military system sets people up to be the most violent versions of themselves. Other movies, like Das Boot, reflect on the fact that those who were considered America's enemies had their own motivations and reasons for joining the war, even if they ultimately realized that their efforts were futile. The best anti-war movies reflect on the fact that the destruction of war has far-reaching ramifications for everyone.

10 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

Directed by Terrence Malick

The Thin Red Line highlights a fictionalized version of the Battle of Mount Austen, which was part of the larger Guadalcanal Campaign of World War II. Specifically, the movie follows a group of American soldiers who are sent to the South Pacific to be reinforcements for the campaign. The movie stars Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, George Clooney, and John Cusack, among others. The Thin Red Line captures the chaos of war and how this mentally impacts those fighting it.

What makes The Thin Red Line such an effective anti-war movie is the fact that it shows the soldiers as expendable pieces of a massive machine. The movie shows the contrasting realities that soldiers are fully human and yet are often treated as nothing more than a massive collective force by those in power. The Thin Red Line emphasizes the fact that war is often fought at a disorienting, break-neck pace and that the lives of those caught up in war can change in a single instant.

9 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter follows the members of a tight-knit American community that is upended when some of its members are sent to fight in the Vietnam War. In particular, the movie highlights the story of three Slavic-American steelworkers who fight in Vietnam and return home different men. The Deer Hunter captures the horrors of the Vietnam War, as well as the challenges that veterans had when trying to return to civilian life.

The Deer Hunter is notable as an anti-war movie because it emphasizes the fact that the violence of war lasts long after the fighting ends. The movie's story also highlights the fact that there was little help available to Vietnam War veterans at the time. The Deer Hunter paints a devastating picture of people who went to war and returned home to a country that had no idea how to help them deal with the aftermath.

8 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Grave of the Fireflies follows two siblings, Seita (Tsutomu Tatsumi) and Setsuko (Ayano Shiraishi), who lose their parents during World War II. The siblings initially turn to extended family members for help, but are eventually kicked out and need to fend for themselves. Grave of the Fireflies is a horrifying look at how war leaves the most vulnerable of society in dangerous situations. The movie is a deeply personal tragedy told through children's eyes.

What makes Grave of the Fireflies such a heartbreaking anti-war movie is the fact that it focuses on two defenseless children who are thrust into the middle of a war against their will. The movie is an effective anti-war movie because it never attempts to comment on the morality of war itself. Instead, Grave of the Fireflies is a deeply personal story that emphasizes the devastation war inflicts on the innocent.

7 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick