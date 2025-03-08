Few horror subgenres are as viscerally discomforting as body horror. These are the films that get "creative" with their bloodshed, twisting the human body to its absolute limit (sometimes literally) and having viewers cringe as they imagine what horrible sensations the characters are going through onscreen. There are countless innovative films in this subgenre, but few are as darkly comedic — and thematically shocking — as Danny Perez's Antibirth. It follows Lou (played to hilariously gross perfection by Natasha Lyonne), an aimless party animal who, after blacking out drunk with her friends, discovers she is pregnant.

This is disturbing enough, but it becomes even more unsettling when Lou's body begins to degrade, mysterious figures begin to follow her, and the revelation of just where this "baby" came from has her realize she might not make it out of this pregnancy alive. It's a nauseating display of body horror that merges Lyonne's trademark wit with some exceptionally gross special effects. But beyond this visual gore, what makes the film truly terrifying is its themes of consent; it uses the twisted metamorphosis Lou goes through as a representation of the physical, mental, and emotional trauma someone experiences after surviving sexual assault and similar atrocities. It's an unfortunately poignant representation, one that is shown bloodily well in a performance from Lyonne that deserves much more recognition than it's gotten so far.

In ‘Antibirth,’ the Body Keeps the Score

Like many Lyonne projects, Antibirth features the performer as someone who couldn't care less about anything besides having a good time. Lou is a hardcore stoner who wastes time at work so she can go out afterwards with her friend, Sadie (Chloë Sevigny), with the pair drinking irresponsibly and doing as many drugs as possible on a daily basis. She's so focused on her hedonism that she ignores the news that women have begun going missin,g or the unabashed creepiness of Sadie's boyfriend, Gabriel (Mark Webber), only noticing these things when they begin to affect her — namely, when she discovers she's pregnant after blacking out at a party. This horrific discovery kickstarts a spiral of disgusting body horror; from her stomach becoming a writhing mass of veins and discolored flesh to the actual "birth" seeing a monster literally tear itself out of Lou, the film's pregnancy-centered terror is as innovative as it is stomach-churning. Yet beyond showcasing sickeningly good special effects, this gore has a bigger purpose: making audiences understand what it feels like to have control of your own body ripped away from you.

Alongside its dark humor and twisted transformations, Antibirth is filled with plot elements that many audiences will recognize from stories portraying sexual assault. While the film rarely states it plainly, it borrows from real-life narratives to emphasize not only how utterly horrific it is to know you were attacked in this way, but the unbearable experience of being forced to carry a manifestation of that trauma inside of you. And while the film eventually explains that Lou's inhuman pregnancy was the result of government experiments, it still emphasizes how crimes like this are possible in the real world. It shows this through jaw-droppingly uncomfortable scenes like Gabriel experimenting on the women he captures and Sadie, who, after discovering what he'd done to her friend, chooses not to turn him in, reflecting how some people will ignore abuse to not disrupt their own peace. This disturbing allegory is capped off with the shocking transformation Lou's body goes through, with the way that her outside begins to distort, reflecting the internal, often quiet pain that many survivors of assault are forced to fight through after being violated. This silent anguish is brought to the forefront through Antibirth's body horror, with the film using Lou's revolting evolution to make viewers finally understand the painful recovery many people are forced to go through — all because someone didn't respect their rights over their own bodies.

Natasha Lyonne Is the Body Horror Queen We Need