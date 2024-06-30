The Big Picture Antichrist is a 2009 film directed by Lars von Trier that has sparked controversy and strong reactions from audiences and critics alike.

One of the main reasons Antichrist continues to inspire such strong reactions is its visceral imagery and debatable messages, particularly in regard to its treatment of women. The film has been both praised as a feminist horror film and criticized as misogynistic.

The film's graphic depictions of sex and violence have also been a source of controversy, with some viewers finding them gratuitous and distasteful, while others appreciate them as an integral part of the film's artistic and thematic elements.

The Last Temptation of Christ is often considered to be one of the most controversial religious films of all time. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is not a retelling of biblical stories — it even says so in a disclaimer at the beginning — but an exploration of spiritual conflict with Jesus (portrayed by Willem Dafoe) as the tempted. He faces lust and cowardice and partakes in the building of crosses for people to be crucified on. The film — and the 1955 novel it was adapting — weren’t exactly well-received, especially by people of the Catholic faith, who felt the whole thing was the very definition of blasphemy.

If you read the title of this article, you might be wondering why I’ve opened with The Last Temptation and not Lars von Trier’s Antichrist, the true focal point of this piece. One, it’s fascinating that Willem Dafoe has starred in not one, but two highly controversial films with religious themes. And two, The Last Temptation of Christ is proof that regardless of how you frame a film, or what warnings you give, someone will always be upset about it. So, why not go the route of Antichrist instead, which is unapologetic in its whirlwind of sex, violence, and trauma? Controversy is inevitable. But what about Antichrist made it so detestable to audiences that it continues to inspire such strong reactions today? It boils down to something complexly simple: visceral imagery and debatable messages, especially in regard to the film’s treatment of women.

What Is ‘Antichrist’ About?

Antichrist is a somewhat retelling of the biblical tale of Adam and Eve. The film revolves around He (Willem Dafoe) and She (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a couple that have retreated to a cabin in the woods, not-so-subtly called Eden, after the death of their son, Nic (Stavroula Karalidou). Nic fell from a window in their home while He and She were having sex, and She has fallen into prolonged grief after the incident. He, a therapist, doesn’t approve of the treatment his wife is being given and takes over her, which leads them to Eden, where She had previously gone with Nic to work on her thesis.

As they spend more time in the lush green, She sinks deeper into her grief, with most therapy sessions resulting in increasingly violent sex, and He comes across natural violence, such as ticks feasting on his hand and a fox that is disemboweling itself. In one session, She says that in writing her thesis, a critique of femicide, her readings have led her to believe that women are inherently evil. Soon after, it is revealed that the autopsy of their son showed a foot deformity not caused by the fall, and He points out that in pictures, Nic’s shoes are on the wrong feet, which She says she didn’t realize.

She begins a descent, thinking He is trying to leave her, and initiates forceful sex with him before hitting him with a board and causing him to fall unconscious. She causes him to ejaculate blood, and to keep him from going anywhere, she drills a hole in his leg and pushes a grindstone through it before getting rid of the wrench. He manages to escape to a foxhole, but a bird alerts She to his presence, and in a rage, she begins burying him. Later, her guilt leads her to help him out of the foxhole and she admits that she watched Nic climb to the window the night he died and did nothing. She then tries to attack He, but He manages to escape.

Sex and Violence Earn ‘Antichrist’ a Bad Reputation In Some Places

Antichrist found success in von Trier's home country of Denmark. It won The Nordic Council Film Prize and Roberts Awards in multiple categories, including Best Director, Best Special Effects, and Best Film. Many found it a grotesquely beautiful study of grief, trauma, and the intersections between sex and death, while criticisms mostly focused on the film being one of von Trier’s failures in filmmaking rather than disgust at the film's content.

However, this wasn’t the case in other countries. When the film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009, it was met with multiple walkouts, people fainting, and an “anti-award” for the most misogynistic film from the Ecumenical Jury, mostly due to its scenes of genital mutilation (with a pair of rusty scissors, no less) and its constant, rough unsimulated sex scenes. It’s those very scenes that have prompted reviewers to call the film trashy and unnecessary and made strictly to be provocative. It was enough to cause the French government — in an example of extremely strange back peddling — to ban the film in 2016, seven years after its initial release, after a protest from values group Promouvoir. While the ban was lifted not too long after, Antichrist was moved from a 16 rating to 18 in the country.

Sex and violence have always been a sort of tipping point for audiences and censors, especially if it feels glorified or glamorized. However, no one seemed to think that von Trier’s film made its violence enticing; they just found it ugly, distasteful, and brutal. It comes as no surprise that some people were upset at something like that being in theaters. It wasn’t the first time and it wouldn’t be the last.

'Antichrist' Has Caused Much Debate Over Its Treatment of Women

Sex and violence may have upset audiences, but it wasn’t Antichrist’s biggest controversy. In fact, some scenes in the film were found laughable instead of horrific, such as the blood ejaculation scene. The British Board of Film Classification even said the film posed no danger for its violence and sexual content, and they love cracking down on things like that. Instead, Antichrist garnered controversy for its views on women, prompting think pieces from people who thought the film was misogynistic as well as people who found it to be feminist.

The role of She in Antichrist is compelling, especially when compared to that of He. He is arrogant and smug, assuming he knows best for She instead of being a comforting husband to a grieving wife. It can be argued that perhaps the story would have been different had He seen She as a woman, a person, and not a patient, given his “don’t sleep with your therapist” line in the film. Perhaps that’s why She escalates. She doesn’t want to be a study for her husband. She wants to be a partner. She wants comfort, and the barrier is sex. When the sex doesn’t work, when pretending to be “healed” doesn’t work, violence becomes a solution. She is a deep, meaningful role, even buried beneath artistic cinematography and a confusing to follow at times narrative.

This sentiment is shared by Independent’s Sheila Johnston in her article “Is Antichrist anti-woman?” She points out that von Trier has a rough track record when it comes to the female stars of his films, such as Nicole Kidman and Björk (who accused a "Danish director" of sexual harassment), but that women are always at the center of his films and given purpose and perspective. Slate’s Karina Longworth considers Antichrist a feminist horror film that subverts horror tropes to make She not a villain, but a victim looking for vengeance from a husband who steals her agency and denies her comfort to preen his own ego.

However, just as many people disagree with this. Daily Mail’s review of the film, written by Chris Tookey, called it horribly misogynistic and claimed that Von Trier needed psychiatric help for having created it. He mostly points to the use of sex and She’s revenge on He for proof of his point, calling it disproportionate to He’s crimes. And, of course, there was that aforementioned anti-prize from the Cannes’ Ecumencial Jury for the most misogynistic film, as they said the movie was nothing more than a way of saying women have to be burned at the stake so that men can stand.

I purposely chose the examples from Slate and the Daily Mail for their juxtaposition which perfectly explains the controversy surrounding Antichrist. On one hand, you have Longworth, who is a woman, defending the film, comparing it to other feminist horror-revenge films like Diablo Cody’s Jennifer’s Body and detailing her own experience of being told by men that Antichrist is a film no woman would enjoy. However, she found sympathy in the movie for She, who is being controlled by her husband and not allowed to grieve with the comfort a partner should provide. The Daily Mail review, on the other hand, denounces the film while focusing on the sexual and violent scenes and comparing the sequences to films like Hostel, Captivity, and Shortbus — which are not in the same genre as Antichrist — and finding sympathy for He, who he refers to as “kindly but controlling” and undeserving of the lengths She went to.

Is 'Antichrist' Feminist or Misogynistic?

There’s a fundamental difference in the way each side sees the argument, and it’s heavily dependent on who you see as the victim, the perpetrator, and the right. Because Von Trier made the film a bit jumbled, it can be easy to say He’s treatment was undeserved, and that the way She responded boxes her into a “crazy woman” trope. It can also be fair to say that the film punishes She for her sexual desire for the same reason. However, it’s just as easy to point out that He — even if unintentional — is stripping She of her basic needs and denying her proper care and comfort and isn’t even truly allowing her to express her feelings. For a grieving woman, this is a push over the edge.

Ultimately, that is why the film is so controversial. It’s open to interpretation. The knee-jerk reaction at its premiere definitely stoked the flames of controversy and made a subtle appeal for censorship, but its public release only further polarized viewers as they created their own interpretation of the story. Sure, gore and sex will always cause some pearl-clutching, but nothing is ever more controversial than a film that forces you to think about what it has to say, especially when you’re not thinking too hard.

Antichrist is available to watch on the Criterion Channel.

